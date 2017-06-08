BARC Report Week 42: The Kapil Sharma Show jumps back into top five as Kumkum Bhagya retains its No.1 slot

The weekly TRP results are out. There are quite a few surprises this time round. For starters, The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped back into the top five. We are sure Sony Entertainment Television and Kapil Sharma must be in celebratory mode. Star Plus’ Naamkarann has picked up and how! The marriage twist must have contributed to the high ratings. Ishqbaaz, which got great ratings last week fell down to the 11th spot. Are fans already revolting against the separation of ShiVika? We wonder how things will pan out in the coming days if the judaai actually happens. Shani took the tenth spot. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma out, Salman Khan will decide the fate of Sunil Grover’s new TV show on Sony – read details)

It is a great time for Zain Imam as the re-runs of Tashan E Ishq on Zee Anmol are also in the top five in the rural belt. Udaan with its twists and turns holds its spot in the top 10 as do Shani and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has also seen a resurgence with the marriage of Adi (Abhishek Verma) on the show. We are gearing up for Aaliya (Krishna Mukherjee) and Ishita (Divyanka) saas-bahu drama now. Star Plus is the No.1 channel. Here is a detailed look…(Also Read: BARC Report of Week 21,2017: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein climbs up while Kumkum Bhagya retains its No.1 position)

Top 10 shows

With Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) spending quality time together, Kumkum Bhagya viewers are having a gala time. It is the No.1 show followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. Naagin 2 takes the third spot while ZEE TV’s Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs was on the fourth place. The singing show has been a hit since week one with the great array of little singers. The Kapil Sharma Show is on the fifth place followed by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naamkarann, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Udaan and Shani. Chandra Nandini made a jump to the 12th place. Dil Bole Oberoi also made it to the list.

Back to top 5 Hindi shows of the country #TKSS @SonyTV 🙏🏻thanks for all the love doston. We love to entertain and will continue to do so.🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/7EVoTbSeNV — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) June 8, 2017

Top 10 channels

Star Plus, Zee TV, Colors, Sony SAB, Sony Entertainment Television, Life Ok, Sony Pal, Rishtey, &TV and Star Utsav.

Top 10 shows (Rural)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Pal), Jamai Raja (Zee Anmol), Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV), Baalveer (Sony Pal), Tashan E Ishq (Zee Anmol), C I D (Sony Pal), Naagin – Season 2 (Colors), Bairi Behna (Star Utsav), Naagkanya (Zee Anmol) and Naagin – Season 2 (Rishtey).

Top 10 channels (Rural)

Sony Pal, Rishtey, Zee Anmol, Star Utsav, Zee TV, Star Plus, Sony SAB, Colors, Big Magic and Life Ok.

The top four list for overall GEC and Urban remained the same with Naamkarann being the new entrant in the overall GEC. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…