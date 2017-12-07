Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 back in top 10, Tu Aashiqui enters the top five for the first time

The weekly performance report card of TV shows is here. There are a couple of shows which are huge gainers. The first one is Colors Tu Aashiqui. The musical romance has caught the imagination of viewers in rural as well as urban areas. The golden run for Colors extends with Udaan, which saw a leap of five years after the death of Kamal Narayan. Bigg Boss 11 is back in the top 10 and is the number one non fiction show in the country. Here is a more detailed look…

Urban charts

The number one show is Kundali Bhagya followed by Kumkum Bhagya. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took the third place followed by Udaan. Colors Tu Aashiqui took the fifth place followed by the likes of Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bigg Boss 11, Super Dancer 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. WhileKundali Bhagya had 7.2 million impressions, Bigg Boss 11 managed 5.2 million impressions. After many weeks, Ishq Main Marjawan found a place in the top 20 taking the 16th spot. Star Bharath’s Kya Haal Mr Panchaal found a place in the top 20 at the 12th place.

Urban and rural charts

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya are flying high as Kundali Bhagya gains a whopping 12.1 million impressions followed by 11.3 million impressions. Star Bharath’s comedy family show Kya Haal Mr Panchaal got a viewership of 10.6 million impressions followed by BaalVeer and Tu Aashiqui on Colors. Udaan, Mahek and Sony PAL’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was on the next three places followed by Nimki Mukhiya and Jiji Maa at ninth and tenth place. Bhumika Gurung’s Nimki Mukhiya got a viewership of 8.3 million impressions followed by Jiji Maa at 8.1 million impressions.

Rural charts

Sony PAL’s BaalVeer and TMKOC were at first two spots followed by Kya Haal Mr Panchaal. Rishtey’s Tere Naal Ishq was on the third place. STAR Utsav’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir and Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa took the fourth and fifth place. Ganga, Kundali Bhagya, Nimki Mukhiya and Kumkum Bhagya completed the list.