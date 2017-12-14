BARC Report Week 49: Bigg Boss 11 retains its place in top 10 while Kumkum Bhagya is the numero uno show

It is the day of the week when we inform you about how your favourite dailies have fared on the TRP charts. Talking about urban and rural charts combined, it is Star Bharath’s Kya Haal Mr Panchaal, which is the No.1 show. People are going gaga over the comedy show about a man and his five wives. In the urban category, it was Kumkum Bhagya that trumped over Kundali Bhagya this time round. People are loving the new track where Pragya (Sriti Jha) is once again separated from Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia). Colors is clearly having a golden run with shows like Udaan, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Tu Aashiqui, Bigg Boss 11, Ishq Main Marjawan, Laado-Veerpur Ki Mardaani, Dil Se Dil Tak, Mahakali and Shani in the top 20. Here is a detailed look..

Urban charts

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya got 7.36 million impressions while Kundali Bhagya got 7.34 million impressions. The enduring family comedy Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was on the third spot. Sony TV which does well in the non-fiction space got 6.5 million impressions for its show, Super Dancer Chapter 2 while Colors’ Udaan managed 6.08 million impressions sealing a berth in the top five. Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein dropped to the sixth place while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jumped to the 7th spot from the tenth place garnering 5.7 million impressions. Colors’ Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki managed 5.5 million impressions while Tu Aashiqui saw a fall from the fifth to the ninth place with 5.41 million impressions. Bigg Boss 11 finished the top 10 with 5.40 million impressions. (Also Read: BARC Report Week 48: Bigg Boss 11 slips out of the top ten while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Udaan regain viewers)

Urban and rural combined

Star Bharat’s Kya Haal Mr Panchaal was the No.1 show in the country with 12.12 million impressions. Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya took the second and third spot respectively with 11.7 and 11.6 million impressions respectively. Sony PAL’s Baalveer was on the fourth place followed by Super Dancer 2 that got 9.5 million impressions. TMKOC aired on Sony SAB and Sony PAL was next. Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya got 8.6 million impressions and Jiji Maa 8.5 million impressions. Zee TV’s Mahek finished the top 10 list with 8.5 million impressions. (Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Bigg Boss 11; check out the Top 10 shows in the BARC report this week)

The No.1 channel in the country is Star Bharat. Their shows Kya Haal Mr Panchaal, Jiji Maa, Nimki Mukhiya and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya are doing well. Colors took the second spot with the fab performance of their shows in the Urban market. Zee TV was third. Star Plus was pushed to the seventh place. Sony Entertainment Television is on the ninth place. Talking about shows in the rural segment, BaalVeer was the No.1 show followed by Kya Haal Mr Panchaal. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…