BARC Report Week 5, 2018: Kundali Bhagya is the No.1 show while Ishq Main Marjawan sees a jump to the fifth place

It is the day of the week when we take stock of how well our favorite daily soaps have fared. This week the best performing show has been Ishq Main Marjawan that made a jump from the ninth place to the fifth spot. The drama has shifted back to Manali with Aarohi (Alisha Panwar) being on a vendetta mode. People are loving the new developments. Also, shows like Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji saw a rise in TRPs. The current track of Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji focuses on how Kanak (Rhea Sharma) and Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) are in Bangkok to expose the real face of Maasisaa (Sadiya Siddiqui). Here is a detailed look…

Top 10 shows Urban

The number one show is Kundali Bhagya with 7.8 million impressions viewership followed by Kumkum Bhagya at 6.9 million impressions viewership. The third place was taken by Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 6.6 million impressions viewership. Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki got 6.5 million impressions viewership was at the fourth place. Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar’s show, Ishq Main Marjawan got 5.7 million impressions viewership. Udaan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was on the sixth, seventh and eighth place respectively. The two non-fiction shows Rising Star 2 got 5.4 million impressions viewership and Super Dancer 2 that got 5.3 million impressions viewership. (Also Read: BARC Report Week 4, 2018: Kundali Bhagya takes the top spot while Rising Star 2 makes it debut at No.6)

Top 10 shows (Rural + Urban)

Kundali Bhagya topped it with 12.9 million impressions viewership followed by Kumkum Bhagya at 11.7 million impressions viewership. Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya was at the third place followed by Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya and Kya Haal Mr Panchaal at 9.2 million impressions viewership. Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki was on the sixth place with nine million impressions. Sony Pal’s CID and Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was on the seventh and eighth place. Ishq Main Marjawan was on the ninth spot with 8.4 million impressions viewership followed by Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 2.

Colors, Star Bharat and Zee TV were the top three channels in the urban sector.