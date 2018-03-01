BARC Report, Week 8, 2018: Kundali Bhagya is the No.1 show while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein jumps to the third spot

It is again the day when we check out how well our loved daily soaps fared on the BARC charts. There are a few surprises here. The most pleasant one is the rise in the ratings of Ishqbaaaz. It has jumped to the 13th spot and fans must be celebrating. Kundali Bhagya is the top show where people are loving the drama, romance and constant plotting. The love track of Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is getting a lot of appreciation. Rising Star 2 is on the 7th spot and is the top-rated non-fiction show in the country. Star Bharat’s shows like Nimki Mukhiya and Kya Haal Mr Paanchaal are continuing their dream run…(Also Read: BARC Report, Week 7, 2018: Kundali Bhagya takes the top spot while Ishqbaaaz makes a comeback in the top 20)

Top 10 shows (Urban)

It was Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya which was at the first place with 7.7 million impressions viewership. It was followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at 6.9 million impressions viewership. Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s family drama continues to impress despite the illogical wedding twists. It got 6.8 million impressions viewership. Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya saw a slide to the fourth place. It got 6.6 million impressions. Colors’ Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Udaan took the fifth and sixth place respectively. Rising Star 2 got 5.6 million impressions viewership while Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was at 5.4 million impressions. The most interesting and thrilling show on TV at present Ishq Main Marjawan was at the ninth place with 5.1 million impressions viewership. Nimki Mukhiya on Star Bharath completed the top 10 list.

Top 10 shows (Urban and Rural)

Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya took the first place with a huge 12.8 million impressions viewership. It recently started on the channel and it is a huge hit. It was followed by Kundali Bhagya at 12.4 million impressions viewership followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya. Nimki Mukhiya was on the fourth place with 9.9 million impressions viewership. Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has a pan-India appeal and was on the fifth place. Star Bharat’s Kya Haal Mr Panchaal, Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sony PAL’s Baalveer, CID and TMKOC completed the list.

Star Bharat was the No.1 channel followed by Zee Anmol and Sony PAL. In the urban sector, it was Colors, Star Bharat and Star Plus that dominated the ranks. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…