BARC Report, Week 9, 2018: Super Dancer 2 jumps to the third spot while post-leap Naamkarann is back in top 20

There is no drastic difference in the BARC charts this week. The surprise element has been Super Dancer 2 that has risen to the third spot. It was out of the top ten last week. The current track of Ishqbaaaz is being loved by all and the show is on the 13th spot. Lately, there was news of it being taken off air but this resurgence means that fans are finally watching it on TV instead of online. The post leap track of Naamkarann was eagerly awaited by fans. Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni (Aditi Rathore) have returned in different avatars and everyone is damn excited. It crept back into the top 20. Here is a detailed look…

Top 10 shows (Urban)

The top show was Kundali Bhagya with a viewership of 7.5 million impressions viewership. It was followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that got 6.4 million impressions viewership. The third place was taken by Super Dancer 2 at 6.3 million impressions viewership. Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein slipped down to the fourth place followed by Kumkum Bhagya at the fifth. The very dramatic phase in the lives of Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) has kept the viewers hooked. It is on the sixth place with 5.3 million impressions viewership. Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also got in the range of 5.3 million impressions followed by Colors’ Udaan. Ishq Main Marjawan and Rising Star 2 completed the top 10 list. (Also Read: BARC Report Week 6, 2018: Kundali Bhagya retains No 1 position, Super Dancer Chapter 2 jumps to No 6)

Top 10 shows (Urban and Rural)

Kundali Bhagya was the top ranked show in the country with 12.5 million impressions viewership. It was followed by Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya at 11.6 million impressions. Sony PAL’s CID was on the third place. Super Dancer 2 got 9.8 million impressions viewership followed by Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya. This is quite a dip for Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s show. Nimki Mukhiya and Kya Haal Mr Panchaal was on sixth and seventh place. Sony PAL’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sony PAL’s Baalveer and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein finished the list.

In Hindi GEC, Sony PAL, Star Bharat and Zee Anmol were top three channels. In the urban sector, Colors, Star Bharat and Star Plus were top three shows. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….