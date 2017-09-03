Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 16: Despite two big releases, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao starrer is still going strong; earns Rs 28.42 crore

While Ayushmann Khurrana‘s latest film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is minting good amount of money at the box office, his previous release, Bareilly Ki Barfi is still making money. After 16 days of its release, film has earned Rs 28.42 crore at the box office. In fact on the day 16, which was its third Saturday, film made a hopping Rs 1 crore. This is despite the release of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho and similar looking, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Talking about the business of the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BareillyKiBarfi is SUPER-STRONG… [Week 3] Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 1 cr. Total: ₹ 28.42 cr. India biz. #BKB”

As they say, good content can never get dwarfed by gimmicks. The film is still working wonders. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s handwritten letter was more special than National Award win, says Rajkummar Rao – watch video

Check out the tweet below:

#BareillyKiBarfi is SUPER-STRONG… [Week 3] Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 1 cr. Total: ₹ 28.42 cr. India biz. #BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2017

BKB has a very simple story. A boy meets a girl falls in love but he complicates the matter. There is nothing outrageously new about the plot. We have seen such love triangles before. But it is the way it was presented and the cast that they got for the film which did the trick. Getting Rajkummar Rao onboard to play the meek Vidrohi in the film was a masterstroke and for that we need to thank Ayushmann. He had revealed it was him who recommended Rao for the film. Then the humour was so matter-of-factly used that it made everyone chuckle and laugh. No wonder the film managed to make good money at the box office. Also read: Aamir Khan’s Dangal is a perfect mix of content and stardom feels Rajkummar Rao – watch Exclusive video

