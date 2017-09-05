Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 17: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkumar Rao’s film is a HIT, earns Rs 29.88 crore

Yet another content driven film becomes the toast of the season. Bareilly Ki Barfi is a bonafide hit. It released on August 18 and since then has been making a lot of money at the box office. It withstood a lot of competition but none of them could retard its earnings. Despite releasing a week after Akshay Kumar‘s Toilet Ek Prem Katha, BKB never lost sight of making rich dividends. It only helped that the film released with rave reviews and the word of mouth was so strong that the film is still running. Now it is a hit which should make Ayushmaan Khurrana really happy because Meri Pyaari Bindu before that was a flop. In fact, he has more reasons to smile as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, his latest release, is also going great guns at the box office. Now coming back to BKB, in 17 days, the film has managed to earn Rs 29.88 crore. That’s incredible!

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana – The poster boy of unconventional films

The film has been consistent at the box office. A week after its release, there were nearly 9 films that hit the theatres. Yet they could do nothing to harm its box office collection. Later, Baashaho released which is a multi-starrer with a star like Ajay Devgn in the lead and yet BKB is still earning. That’s the power of content because that goes a long way in making a film memorable. Check out BKB’s latest figures right here…

#BareillyKiBarfi is a success story… [Week 3] Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 1 cr, Sun 1.10 cr, Mon 36 lakhs. Total: ₹ 29.88 cr. India biz. HIT. #BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2017

Bareilly Ki Barfi’s success should turn into a case study because it didn’t boast about anything formulaic and yet became audience’s favourite. There are no stars in the film just actors. But the biggest highlight of this film is CONTENT. Time to take that seriously, filmmakers!