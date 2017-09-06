Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 18: Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana’s breezy entertainer stays strong, touches Rs 30.33 cr

Bareilly Ki Barfi has emerged as one of the gems of the year. Everyone who has watched Ashwini Iyer Tiwary’s film is gaga over the comedy, characters and milieu of the rom-com. The comic caper is being loved by audiences across India as well as overseas. It made Rs 45 lakh on day 18 taking the entire collection to Rs 30.33 crore in India. It is a certified hit and we are sure that the cast must be thrilled. Bareilly Ki Barfi should come as a relief for Kriti Sanon after the debacle Raabta. Ayushmann Khurrana must be celebrating the most with the double success of Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi. (Also Read: Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 17: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkumar Rao’s film is a HIT, earns Rs 29.88 crore)

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: # BareillyKiBarfi [Week 3] Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 1 cr, Sun 1.10 cr, Mon 36 lakhs, Tue 45 lakhs. Total: ₹ 30.33 cr. India biz. HIT. # BKB. The film is the story of Bitti (Kriti Sanon) who wants to do a love marriage in Bareilly. Two men, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao) fall in love with her and a romantic comedy ensues. People have loved the quirky characters and performances of the two men. (Also Read: Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao’s is slowing down, earns Rs 27.02 crore)

#BareillyKiBarfi [Week 3] Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 1 cr, Sun 1.10 cr, Mon 36 lakhs, Tue 45 lakhs. Total: ₹ 30.33 cr. India biz. HIT. #BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2017

While there is nothing new, the freshness of story-telling has caught people’s attention. The humour is situational and people are loving it. Ayushmann Khurrana recommended Rajkummar for the film and it was a great move to bring him on board. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…