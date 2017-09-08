Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 21: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon’s movie earns Rs 30.93 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon‘s Bareilly Ki Barfi continued its magical run at the domestic box office on day 21. The movie remained steady as it raked in Rs 30 lakh for the second day in succession. This has now taken the total tally of the rom com to Rs 30.93 crore at the domestic box office. Talking about the detailed breakdown of the third week collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#BareillyKiBarfi showed GOOD trending in Week 3. Week 1: Rs 18.72 crore. Week 2: Rs 8.30 crore. Week 3: Rs 3.91 crore. Total: Rs 30.93 crore. India biz. HIT. #BareillyKiBarfi [Week 3] Fri Rs 40 lakhs, Sat Rs 1 crore, Sun Rs 1.10 crore, Mon Rs 36 lakhs, Tue Rs 45 lakhs, Wed Rs 30 lakhs, Thu Rs 30 lakhs. Total: Rs 30.93 crore.”

Bareilly Ki Barfi has performed so well despite the movie having been released in a limited screen space. The film’s fantastic storyline and a decent buzz helped the movie open well. But it benefitted even more by the good reviews it received from the critics as well as the moviegoers. All this helped develop a phenomenal word-of-mouth publicity for the movie, which in turn helped Bareilly Ki Barfi sustain at the domestic box office. However, with it being in its fourth week and several big releases ruling the ticket windows now, Bareilly Ki Barfi will see a dip and end its lifetime run with a box office collection of Rs 32 crore. (ALSO READ – After Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’s success, Ayushmann Khurrana has become the darling of the box office!)

Our film critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran, was also mightily impressed by the movie, as he wrote in his review, “Bareilly Ki Barfi boasts of a delightful first half, but a weak second half. But some really funny writing and terrific performances by Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, along with a brilliant supporting cast, add sweetness to the narrative. While it may not get high marks in its screenplay, it definitely is one of the better rom-coms of the year.” What did you think about the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about Bareilly Ki Barfi‘s box office collections right here…