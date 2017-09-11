Bareilly Ki Barfi box office collection day 23: Ayushmann Khurrana-Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy continues to win hearts; rakes in Rs 32.23 crore

For a movie lover, there is nothing more endearing than to see a low-budget movie being appreciated at the ticket windows. The latest one to achieve that is Bareilly Ki Barfi. The romantic comedy stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao as the three leads, with a palpable chemistry. While the movie might not make it to the 100 crore club, which is usually considered to be the benchmark for a movie, it has managed to rake in Rs 32.4 crore over its four-week run. Given that the film was a made on a shoestring budget, Bareilly ki Barfi is a hit.

As for the latest collections of the movie, Bareilly ki Barfi has done a good business over the weekend. On last Friday it raked in Rs 20 lakh, and then on Saturday, added another Rs 50 lakh to its kitty, and then finally garnered Rs 60 lakh, on Sunday. Also Read: After Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’s success, Ayushmann Khurrana has become the darling of the box office!

Here is the breakdown of Bareilly Ki Barfi’s box office collection over the past month:

Week 1: Rs 18.72 cr

Week 2: Rs 8.30 cr

Week 3: Rs 3.91 cr

Weekend 4: Rs 1.30 cr

Total: Rs 32.23 cr

#BareillyKiBarfi…

India biz. HIT.#BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2017

Bareilly Ki Barfi has performed so well despite the movie having been released in a limited screen space. The film’s fantastic storyline and decent buzz have helped the movie open well. But it benefited even more by the good reviews it received from the critics as well as the moviegoers. All this helped develop a phenomenal word-of-mouth publicity for the movie, which in turn helped Bareilly Ki Barfi sustain at the domestic box office. Our film critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran, was also mightily impressed by the movie, as he wrote in his review, “Bareilly Ki Barfi boasts of a delightful first half, but a weak second half. But some really funny writing and terrific performances by Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, along with a brilliant supporting cast, add sweetness to the narrative. While it may not get high marks in its screenplay, it definitely is one of the better rom-coms of the year.” What did you think about the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about Bareilly Ki Barfi‘s box office collections right here…