Barun Sobti and the cast of Tu Hai Mera Sunday plan special screening for footballers

The cast of the upcoming film “Tu Hai Mera Sunday” has planned to keep a special screening for real life footballers on Saturday here.

The makers decided to keep the special screening for them as the film is supported by the Juhu Beach United, a football club in Mumbai.

“Tu Hai Mera Sunday”, releasing on October 6, is a film directed by Milind Dhaimade and has Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Manvi Magroo and Rasika Dugal, among others, starring in it.

Shahana says she is very excited to be showing the film to the footballers.

“I can’t wait to see what they think of the film. The film has previously been to several festivals but showing the film to Juhu Beach United is going to be different and special experience altogether,” Shahana said in a statement.

It is based on five friends who want to spend their Sunday playing football in Mumbai but fail to find a place for themselves. The film shows their struggle to find a place for themselves to play football.