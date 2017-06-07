Barun Sobti on working with Shivani Tomar in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3: We have developed a comfort level with each other

Actor Barun Sobti has been giving tips to his “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon” co-star Shivani Tomar. Barun will essay the role of Advay Singh Raizada and Shivani will be seen playing Chandni on the Star Plus show, which will go on air later this month. And to make Shivani feel comfortable, Barun has begun giving her tips.

Barun said a statement: “I’ve told Shivani to have full faith in me. Even if she will fall, I will definitely hold her because I have done such scenes in the past. She can do her own thing and it will all fall into place. We have developed a comfort level with each other and that should help us work on our chemistry as Advay and Chandni as well.”

Shivani considers Barun to be one of her best co-stars. “He never made me feel like an outsider on the sets of the show. My experience of shooting with Barun has been really good so far and we have a great rapport. Hope that fans love our chemistry as well.”

Barun, who is returning to the small screen after five years with the third season of “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon“, says unlike his on-screen avatar in the forthcoming show, he is a very calm person in real life. Barun became a popular name after his portrayal of Advay Singh Raizada alongside actress Sanaya Irani in “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon”. While he will be seen having the same angry young man image in the upcoming third season of the show, he says there are no similarities that the third season will have. “I am very far away from being angry. I really don’t get angry most of the time. I am a patient person. But if I doesn’t display anger, that doesn’t mean I am not angry,” says Barun.

“He (Advay) is definitely angry. But there are no similarities between the character I played earlier to this one. The new show has an entirely different story, backdrop and new characters. It has nothing to do with the one I played earlier. It’s not a continuation of that show,” he added.

So, why have the makers called it a third season? “When I was approached by the makers, at that time I really liked the story. So, eventually we decided that it should be called a third installment. It’s not my call to call it a third installment. The channel decided to call the ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’,” Barun said.