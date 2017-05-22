Barun Sobti says wife Pashmeen is most excited about Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3

Actor Barun Sobti says his wife Pashmeen Manchanda is most excited about his comeback on television. He was last seen in the first season of “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon” opposite Sanaya Irani five years ago. Soon, the audience will get to see him on the small screen in its third season. Barun said in a statement: “I’ve done films, web series and short films, but TV gives me immense joy. Coming back on television is like homecoming. I personally don’t feel any difference in the medium that an actor works on, but having said that, my wife is most excited about my comeback on television especially with ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’.” (Also Read: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3: Barun Sobti is back as Advay Singh Raizada and is way HOTTER!)

Barun, who will be seen as Advay Singh Raizada on the show, has already begun shooting for it here. It will air on Star Plus soon. The actor is paired with Shivani Tomar for the new season. The story also talks about the families of the couple. Advay is shown as the rugged lonely wanderer and Barun looks as hot as hell. When he quit the first season of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, there was a sense of outrage in fans. The actor was adored as the arrogant Arnav Singh Raizada in the first season. (Also Read: Sanaya Irani is DAMN excited about Barun Sobti’s comeback with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3)

Star Plus unveiled the promo of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 few days back. While fans are upset with the absence of Sanaya Irani there is a huge sense of excitement about Barun’s return. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…