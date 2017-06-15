Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder just confirmed a fan theory which will make you look at the whole DCEU in a new light

A lot was said after the climactic battle between General Zod and Superman in Man Of Steel. Many were of opinion that the fact that so many people lost their lives during the battle when both Superman and Zod wreaked havoc at each other but it didn’t matter to Superman, who is deemed as god by many. In fact this was the major reason that ticked off Bruce Wayne aka Batman, who was then hell bent on taking down Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. That sole reason of Superman destroying metropolis formed the main story arc of BvS:DoJ.

But even then many were of opinion that Superman who is portrayed to be of self righteous kind, didn’t seem bothered about the number of deaths that were on him. Fans felt the hero didn’t reflect enough how much those events affected him, but if Zack Snyder’s to be believed it did….it sure did. Also read: Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice helmer Zack Snyder steps down as Justice League director; Avengers’ Joss Whedon to take over

It so happened that an Instagram user The Kingslayer posted his thoughts on both BvS:DoJ and Man of Steel saying, “Clark just trying to do the right thing but everyone just refers to him as some ‘higher power’ as they say and the day of the dead partakers put their hands on him, almost as if he’s a god they could finally meet. Plus the symbolism of Clark being dragged down by the people who died during him and Zod’s fight, symbolized by people dressed in skeletons, honoring the dead (maybe that’s just my overthinking), still, superduper scene.”

To which Snyder replied with a, “”No no that’s right.” Also read: Justice League new poster: Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman and The Flash finally UNITE, but where is Superman?

Check out the post below:

After his death in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Superman will return to join the league in November 17, 2017 release, Justice League. It’ll be then seen if he’ll make it clear with his words what he couldn’t with his actions.