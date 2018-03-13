Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor aces the monochrome look as he returns after the first schedule wrap – view pics

Shahid Kapoor is back in the city after wrapping up the first schedule of his upcoming film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The actor along with his co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam was shooting in Tehri, Uttarakhand. He returned to the city earlier today, and we are totally drooling over the pictures of him at the Mumbai airport. Shahid is acing the monochrome look as she steps into the city wearing a white T-shirt and grey joggers paired up with a really cool leather jacket. And those white shoes are making us J. Check out the pictures right here:

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will have Shahid play a lawyer for the first time. The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was a successful venture at the box office. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a social satire and is produced under the banner of Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 31, 2018.

Shahid, who was appreciated for his portrayal of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has already signed another film after Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He is said to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali yet again. The two worked together for the first time in Jab We Met that also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. Talking about this project, Imtiaz recently said, “The film is a human story. It’s in one place. If I can tell you one thing, it would be that it is not a travel-oriented film, which is a good thing for me, it will be different for me.”

Imtiaz added that while he did discuss the film with Shahid, nothing is official yet. “It’s not really decided (when the movie goes on floors), even the casting isn’t decided yet. Shahid and I have met and spoken about it but it’s not as if we have decided and signed anything at all. There’s nothing officially planned about it,” he was quoted.