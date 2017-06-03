Baywatch babe Priyanka Chopra is keen on playing the Batgirl next – how about it?

If there is one role we would love to see Priyanka Chopra play, it is of a superhero. The actress, who played the superhero’s love interest in Krrish, confessed that she would, in fact, love to play Batgirl. Well, Wonder Woman has definitely opened the gates for female superhero films. The film is a massive success and probably one of DCEU’s best after a long time. Recently at a press meet, PeeCee was asked if she would be game for superhero films. Looks like Priyanka is more than excited to appear in a superhero film and even mentioned that she would love to play Batgirl.

She said,” My dream part is, now that I’m working in America, I definitely want to do a superhero part. When I think of American movies, they’ve had superheroes for aeons right? So I definitely want to play a superhero and I want to have an interesting super power. I don’t know… Batgirl would be so cool!” It would definitely be cool to watch Priyanka play Batgirl. Thanks to Quantico, everyone knows and has seen her action-packed performance on the show. Though she hasn’t really played a superhero in a Bollywood film, we have seen her kick and punch in quite a few films. (ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif – Who should wield the sword in an Indian remake of Wonder Woman?)

With international critics appreciating her performance in Baywatch and DCEU yet to cast someone for Batgirl, we are rooting for PeeCee to land the role in the film. Batgirl will be written and directed by Joss Whedon. It is currently in the early stages of development but if rumours are to be believed, PeeCee could be considered to play Batgirl. The actress has not been approached for the film yet but there are speculations about Priyanka being offered super-herione films.

The actress responded to this and said,” Well there’s lots of chatter about lots of films but no one has spoken to me about it.” Both her, Hollywood and Bollywood, fans are going to be really excited if the actress signs Batgirl. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.