Baywatch in Berlin: Priyanka Chopra clicks selfie with the boys, makes Zac Efron BLUSH – check out the madness

Priyanka Chopra and team Baywatch are going ballistic with their promotional spree. Not just USA, they’re now taking Germany by storm! The entire cast and team of the film was present at Berlin, for Baywatch’s press conference and screening. And as usual, PeeCee was her stylish best and had the panache of rockstar. She took to Instagram to share pics and videos from the press con as well as the screening. We have got to admit, Priyanka looked pretty and fiesty in two different outfits she donned on the same day. However, the ballsy diva did something to make her Baywatch co-star Zac Efron blush in front of the German media. Now that’s something we’re dying to know about! That’s just one bit of what happened at the press con. Turns out the screening was total madness under one roof.

Desi girl’s oomph avatar as a powerdressed badass! Didn’t we say earlier? How she looked pretty and fiesty on the same day? Well, yeah, for the press con, she wore a peach hued Marc Jacobs ensemble and for the screening, it was a grey checkered outfit. C0urtesy Cristina Ehrlich, her stylist, who always brings out the best of the actress on the red carpet. Totally loved both the looks. But while fashion has always been her owned arena, it was not really surprising to see her look so good. What we are curious about is what happened at the events in Berlin. Because she was mostly chilling with cast peeps, including David Hasselhoff, the boys, Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Jon Bass, and the ladies, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera. Check out all pics below.

The only one with me looking into the camera! #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 presscon thank you for the love Germany @therock @thejonbass @ilfenator @zacefron @alexandradaddario @kellyrohrbach A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Find out what was so funny soon! #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Summertime fun in @marcjacobs #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 @cristinaehrlich A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Priyanka in a German accent is so fun! #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Finally a moment of chill with @sethnodrog @madhuchopra @siddharthchopra89 #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

The Hoff is the sweetest. Thank u for Tshirts @davidhasselhoff #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Doing what we do best! #beingbaywatch @alexandradaddario @kellyrohrbach @ilfenator #baywatchbabes love u guys! A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

U were amazing @davidhasselhoff thank u for all the love.. you are and will always #BeBaywatch #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

Being one of the boys! It’s very hard with this lot! @therock @zacefron @thejonbass @davidhasselhoff #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Making @zacefron blush is so fun! Especially when @therock and @davidhasselhoff approve! Lol! #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 #baywatchscreening #captionthat A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Thank you for all the love Berlin.. you always make me feel so much. Thank you for coming to see us…So good to be back!! #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

How many of you are dying of anxiety to watch Baywatch? Because we certainly are excited! Maybe the reviews in the West weren’t that favourable towards the film. But they did rave about PeeCee as the baddie, Victoria Leeds. We never doubted her anyway! She has always played an evil person’s role with utmost precision. In fact, she even admitted how she likes playing a nasty person more than a goody goody. The film is set to release in India on June 2, this week.

