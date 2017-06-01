Baywatch quick movie review: Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra’s action-comedy has some decent laughs

After slaying it on TV for over two years, Priyanka Chopra finally makes her big screen live-action debut in the west with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Zac Efron starrer, Baywatch – a big screen reboot of cult TV show of 80s and 90s. Apart from the above mentioned cast, the film stars Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario among others.

The film which released on May 25, 2017 in its home country will see a June 2, 2017 release in India. Our review Sreeju Sudhakaran is watching an early screening of the film and is done through the first half. Here’s what he has to say:

“Is a movie based on a once popular TV show that ran during the ’80s and the ’90s a good idea? 21 Jump Street and it’s sequel showed us that it is not a bad idea. So here we have Baywatch, where David Hasselhoff is replaced by Dwayne Johnson and Pamela Anderson is replaced by Kelly Rohrbach. The new players in squad are played by Zac Efron, Jon Bass and Alexandra Daddario. Priyanka Chopra plays the main antagonist.

Mitch is the head of the Baywatch team who takes his job seriously and is the best at it. So when the city council chooses Matt Brody, played by Efron, to be a part, Mitch is not enthusiastic about the idea as he sees Matt as nothing but a pretty arrogant face. But there are more pressing issues in hand when drugs are being found on the beach and Mitch feels it is all linked to Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra), the vile owner of a new resort at the beach. Also read: Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra guesses Bollywood’s bikini babes – watch video

Baywatch starts off decently with some jokes, that were not butchered by our Censor Board, making you gaff occasionally. The scenes between The Rock and Zac Efron are the best, especially when Rock calls him by other names than his own. Priyanka Chopra oozes sexuality and menace in a pretty one-dimensional villainous character. There is a lot of eye-candy in the movie for both males and females, but a decent narrative is difficult to find. The movie works best in the comic scenes but the drug dealing scenes is tad boring. Hope the second half changes things for us.” Also read: Priyanka Chopra: Dwayne Johnson is super funny, which I didn’t expect – watch video

Keep following BollywoodLife for the full review soon…