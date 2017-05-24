Before being labelled as ‘Deepika Padukone,’ Sonam Kapoor was called an ‘unidentified guest’ at Cannes

If there is one thing that the Cannes Film Festival doesn’t get right, it is the names of Bollywood stars. It seems like they are all for giving our celebs a major identity crisis. Recently, Sonam Kapoor was called Deepika Padukone at the festival and the Internet lost its cool. This is not the first time Cannes has mixed up names. They had called Mallika Sherawat ‘Stephanie Sigman’ before and labelled Minissha Lamba as ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘. But this was definitely a second time for Sonam. The actress was called an ‘unidentified guest’ at the film festival by a news wire, when she had made her debut on the red carpet.

Sonam’s debut on the Cannes red carpet was one controversial one. The actress had a fallout with Aishwarya, who was already the brand ambassador of the cosmetic brand. As per reports, Ash had insisted that the organisers call off Sonam’s much hyped red carpet appearance and introduction. Sonam had, back then, called her an ‘aunty from another generation.’ There was quite a lot of bad blood after Aishwarya finally broke her silence to give it back to Sonam. That was one mess of a red carpet debut, we must say! (ALSO READ: Boyfriend Anand Ahuja helped Sonam Kapoor decide her outfit for Cannes 2017! How perfect are these two?)

Though all of Sonam’s red carpet appearances post her debut have been quite successful ones, she has been one of the most spoken about actresses to make an appearance on the red carpet. Yes, she has been trolled for some of her outfits but has been appreciated and loved for most of them. Her current appearances at Cannes has also been a delight to the eyes. She believes in experimenting and does so without a fear of judgement. In fact, her boyfriend, Anand Ahuja, also helped her pick a few outfits for her Cannes appearance this year.

We totally love that about her. And we feel it’s high time that people stop confusing Indian actors and their names. Recently, Deepika Padukone was called Priyanka Chopra at LAX airport which was totally bizarre. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.