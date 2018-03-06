Before Race 3, Salman Khan will shake a leg with Bobby Deol in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

All you Salman Khan and Bobby Deol fans, here’s some good news for you. Before you get to see their camaraderie in Race 3, the actors will come together for a different project and no points for guessing the movie’s name. BollywoodLife was the first one to break this exciting news and yes, you can thank us later. Salman Khan has a special appearance in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. The actor will be seen shaking a leg in a song from the film, along with Bobby Deol, and it’s something we are eagerly looking forward to. Imagine the Deol trio and Salman together in one song! We can already assume everyone humming it. Also Read: Salman Khan to drive Dubai’s richest kid’s Ferrari in Race 3?

Though the details about the song are not revealed yet, we bet it would be a peppy number that will instantly make us groove. Salman has quite a few special appearances in different movies this year. The actor had a cameo in Sonakshi Sinha’s last release, Welcome to New York. We also know that he shot for a song in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and now there’s another one with Bobby. All you Salman fans, this year is indeed very special for you. Also Read: Exclusive! Birthday boy Bobby Deol to have a shirtless scene in Salman Khan’s Race 3

Salman Khan is shooting for Race 3 and the cast was recently in Bangkok to shoot a sexy number between the actor and Jacqueline Fernandez. During the shoot there, Bobby took a selfie and posted for everyone to see. That was a delight for our eyes and the news of them coming together for Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se is like a cherry on the cake. Since the movie will release before Race 3, your wait to see these hunks together has just shortened. Ever since news of Bobby Deol joining the cast of Race 3 surfaced, his fans have been eagerly waiting for it. The actor went through a transformation for his comeback film and even posted a picture of it on his Instagram account. In no time the picture went viral and his fans couldn’t stop gushing about the 90s actor who is all set to share screen space with Salman Khan.