Before Salman Khan, 5 ‘Tubelight’s we had loved and adored in movies and TV shows

Salman Khan is all set to release his first big movie of 2017 in Tubelight, following which around December, he will come with Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to his 2012 hit, Ek Tha Tiger. While there is still time to talk about Tiger Zinda Hai (that also co-stars Katrina Kaif), let’s talk about Tubelight here – his third collaboration with Kabir Khan after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. This has been a very successful actor-director jodi, going by the three blockbusters they have delivered together, and fans expect the same result to happen with Tubelight.

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu makes her Hollywood debut with this movie, which also stars Salman’s younger brother Sohail Khan, late Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. The movie is based on the backdrop of 1962 Sino-India war and is an official remake of Hollywood movie, Little Boy. The movie has Salman Khan playing a character whose intelligence is that of a child and is therefore very slow in processing things. This earns him the moniker ‘Tubelight’, because of the device’s tendency to flicker for some time before being fully lit. Of course, Tubelight is a very common word we use in our lingo for someone who is slow in catching a joke or a gag. Before we get to see Salman Khan being one, here are five Tubelights we have loved and adored on big screen before…

Joey Tribbiani – FRIENDS

Joey Tribbani was the eternal bachelor of our most favourite gang of friends – the only one without a lover by the end of the show. The struggling actor, while being a lovable and funny doofus, is quite slow in realising certain things, creating some very hilarious gags. Like when a thief convinces him to get stuck in his own cabinet before robbing his apartment. Or when Chandler makes him realise him that tailors usually don’t ‘cup’, unlike Joey’s. But then to his credit, it was Joey who was the first one to figure out Chandler and Monica had been carrying an affair behind their backs.

Sheldon Cooper – The Big Bang Theory

He may have one of the most brilliant minds on this planet, but doesn’t make Sheldon Cooper smart enough to understand the innuendoes and jokes? Hell, the potential Nobel Prize awardee can’t even guess recognise sarcasm properly, until someone makes it clear to him. Sometimes we do wonder if everything is okay with him, but then Sheldon always insists, ‘My mother had me tested!’

Baburao Ganpatrao Apte – Hera Pheri

The best part of the cult comedy movie, Paresh Rawal, befuddled bespectacled house owner has a little trouble understanding certain aspects about what to tell and what not to tell people. No wonder it was so easy for Raju (Akshay Kumar) to fool him into not paying the rent for so many months.

Drax – Guardians of the Galaxy

He may have the best muscles in the entire Galaxy, but Dave Bautista’s green-skinned, bare-bodied fighter takes words by its literal meaning and doesn’t understand catchphrases (‘Nothing goes over my head. My reflexes are too fast!’) and gestures (‘Why would I want to put my finger on his throat?’). He also doesn’t know how to put things subtly across, just ask Mantis (‘This gross bug-lady is my new friend!).

Rosesh Sarabhai – Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

From his over-fixation with his mother to his weirdly-quotable poems (‘Meri Gas, meri ghar-ghanti’), Roshesh Sarabhai is the MVP of the much loved comedy series that’s having its second run currently. Creative people are usually smart (that is, if you can call Roshesh’s skills ‘creative’), but Roshesh is often at the receiving end of his father, Indravardhan’s (Satish Shah)’s pranks as well as his brother Sahil’s jibes. However, time is ripe for Roshesh to strike back, as this is the era where bad singers like Dhinchak Pooja gets to become instant celebrities.

Tubelight is all set to release on June 23.