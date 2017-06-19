Before Salman Khan’s Tubelight, you need to know about the only Bollywood movie made on Indo-China War

Salman Khan fans are gearing up to watch their favourite Bhai’s upcoming movie, Tubelight that is scheduled to release this Friday. This will be Salman Khan’s third collaboration with director Kabir Khan after two super successes in 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger and 2015’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Based on Hollywood movie, Little Boy, Tubelight is a nickname given to Salman Khan’s character, who lives around the time when India is fighting a war against China in 1962. He plays a man, who is slow in processing things in his head, hence earning that nickname, and the movie is about his search for his younger brother, played by Sohail Khan, who goes missing in action during the war, where he is a soldier. Chinese actress, Zhu Zhu, plays the female lead, while Tubelight is also one of late Om Puri’s last movies. There is also a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, who will be playing a magician in the movie. Now all we need to see if Tubelight can better the records made by Bajrangi Bhaijaan, if not of that of Dangal and Baahubali 2.

Now, like we said before, the movie is based around the Indo-China war of 1962. For an industry that is in need of fresh ideas and premises, it is strange that Bollywood hasn’t made many movies on this war. In fact we have made more than a dozen movie on all our skirmishes with our other far more prolific neighbour, Pakistan, but we have only made one movie on Indo-China war before Tubelight. That’s it. Just one.

The reason for this is that Indo-China war is the only war India lost, and we don’t like to remember our bad times, do we? Before Tubelight, as far as I can remember, we had only one movie made about the war and that was Chetan Anand’s 1964 movie, Haqeeqat.

Hinting at how our cinema and our filmmakers were bold back then, the movie came within a couple of years after the war had ended. Starring Dharmendra in the lead, there were some fine actors in the cast like the great Balraj Sahni, Vijay Anand, Jayant and Sanjay Khan. Priya Rajvansh, making her debut here, was the female lead. Thanks to the budget constraints of the era, Haqeeqat is not a battle spectacle like an LOC Kargil or a Saving Private Ryan. However, the shadow of the real war that looms over the characters in the movie is far scarier than the real war, as the soldiers are shown waiting for orders that never come, as their fellow companions are killed mercilessly by the enemy forces. The depressing climax will leave you in a state of stupor, made more poignant by the touching song, Kar Chale Hum Fida Jaan-o-Tan Sathiyon Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon. It was Mohammed Rafi at his best!

Haqeeqat won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film in 1965. It may not be the late Chetan Anand’s best effort, but Haqeeqat is one of the best war movies we have, in fact, it could be the best.

Tubelight may not exactly be a war movie, but it certainly has some great shoes to fill.