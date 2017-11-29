Before the release of Firangi, Kapil Sharma team releases Maa Ka Ashirwaad

We all know that ace comedian, Kapil Sharma, is all set for the release of his second movie venture, Firangi. The movie is two days away from its release. But before that, the Firangi team has shared a video on Twitter, shot by the debutant producer, Kapil Sharma, himself. The video features Kapil Sharma’s mother, Janak Rani, expressing her emotions and of course about Kapil. She has a cameo in the movie and Kapil’s sister, Pooja Devgan, and sister-in-law, Muskan Pun, will also be seen featuring in the song.

Before the movie release, the team has a small gift for you all. It shares glimpses of the off-screen fun they had while shooting the movie. The love and blessings showered by Janak Rani are evident through the video. Don’t miss it, guys! The team tweeted, “Jab ho Maa ka aashirwaad saath to darne ki kya baat! Check out how @KapilSharmaK9 ‘s mother spread her love all over the sets of #Firangi! #2DaysToFirangi

http://bit.ly/MaaKaAashirwaad

@ishidutta @Monica_Gill1 @jatindershah10 @trulyedward @Inaamulhaq1 @dhingra_rajiv”

The video shares moments of Kapil’s mother enjoying the shoot. She expresses how she feels about the sets. It is like time travel for her, to those days when she used to stay in a similar village. Janak Rani even sang a Punjabi song, which everyone enjoyed. She praised Kapil for all the efforts. The ace comedian’s mother came to the sets some days before the assigned date. The video also shows how Kapil guides his mother while shooting.

Maa Ka Aashirwaad is with you, Kapil, go for it!