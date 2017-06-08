Before Tom Cruise takes on The Mummy, did you know that Bollywood has already battled the undead monster?

Dear Tom Cruise, I know you have a major release coming up this week where for a change, you will not be fighting any corrupt army men, intelligent spy masterminds or aliens. Though you will be continuing to be in your Mission: Impossible mode, this week, you are rather busy fighting the Egyptian Dead in The Mummy. Now before I get into the context of this story, Mr Cruise, let’s tell the other readers what’s your new movie is all about. The Mummy, directed by Alex Kurtzman, is the first of the shared monster universe that Universal Studios is planning (after the failed first attempt to do so with Luke Evans’ Dracula Untold). This will be followed by Russell Crowe’s Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (Russell Crowe is already making an appearance in The Mummy), Johnny Depp’s The Invisible Man and Javier Bardem’s Frankenstein. But it all depends on the success of your movie, Mr Cruise.

Thankfully, you are not playing The Mummy here; instead, the very talented Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond) will be playing a female Mummy here whom you will be battling this time.

But don’t get on your high horse, mister. Even before you or Mr Brendan Fraser, who has previously taken on The Mummy three times, Bollywood has already battled the undead monster before. Yes, you read it right! Bollywood has already made a horror movie where the leads are seen battling a mummy. The only issue is that mummy was not from Egypt and many of us had no clue about the existence of the movie, and the few who did, was not aware that it was, in fact, a mummy!

The movie I am talking about is Dak Bangla, made by the famous Ramsay Brothers in the ’80s. Ramsay Brothers were our most dependent suppliers of horror flicks (if you can call them that) before Ram Gopal Varma and Vikram Bhatt took over. Dak Bangla belonged to that golden era when Ram Bros’ had their golden run with horror and skin flicks like Darwaza, Saamri, Veerana et al.

In the movie, the supposed monster Ozo, played by Praveen Kumar (a former wrestler whom we better know as Bhim from BR Chopra’s Mahabharata), is actually a reanimated corpse out to take revenge on a reincarnated princess, on whom he lusted before. The said princess was killed by Ozo, before her king father beheads the murderer. Unfortunately, Ozo’s father is a black magician who sews back his son’s mutilated body, and transfers his evil powers inside him. But the king orders the dungeon to be sealed, which is later broken open by a stupid bunch of robbers, letting out the mummy who goes on a killing spree. He is later killed when he is dragged out in the sun, that happens to be his Achilles’ heel.

So dear Tom Cruise, hope the above tip does help you when it comes to defeating your monster. But do note, like many of our stuff, this mummy could also be ‘Made in China’, hence someone called Rajan Sippy was able to defeat this Mummy.

The Mummy releases this Friday.