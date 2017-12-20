Before watching Tiger Zinda Hai, check out the records created by its prequel Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit the screens this Friday and we expect the espionage thriller to shatter all possible records at the box office. While we can’t hide our excitement to catch this action extravaganza on the silver screen, to remind you how even Ek Tha Tiger – the prequel was bigger and ruled the box office during its release, let’s check out the records of ETT, which will give you the idea of how Tiger Zinda Hai will rock at the ticket windows… (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai, Thugs of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif’s film slate features the best of the Khan brigade)

Highest grosser of 2012

With a lifetime business of Rs 198.78 crore, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai became the highest grosser of 2012. Interestingly, the second highest grosser of that year was also a Salman Khan-starrer film, Dabangg 2, which had collected Rs 155 crore.

Highest opening day

Ek Tha Tiger had beaten Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath to become the highest opener ever with the collections of Rs 32.93 crore. In fact, it had become the first film to achieve the Rs 30 crore benchmark in a single day.

Fastest entrant to Rs 100 crore club

The espionage thriller had entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in just five days and had become the fastest entrant to achieve this feat at the time.

Most consecutive Rs 10+ crore days

The superstardom of Salman Khan and the mindblowing action sequences attracted the audience to the theatres. And box office reports reflected this. ETT had Rs 10+ crore collections for eight consecutive days, which was a rare feat at the time.

Apart from all these milestones, the film also performed exceptionally well in the international markets and had grossed around Rs 320 crore at the worldwide box office. By looking at the achievements of Ek Tha Tiger, expectations from Tiger Zinda Hai has increased. Will it become Salman Khan’s biggest blockbuster ever? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.