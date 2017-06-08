Before Wonder Woman, did you know Gal Gadot was a part of this huge Hollywood franchise?

Everyone is falling heads over heels in love with Gal Gadot, the beautiful Israeli actress and her interpretation of Wonder Woman, the latest DC superhero. The critical and the commercial success of Wonder Woman has encouraged more Hollywood film-makers to be more confident about female superheroes and making solo movies for them. Yes, it took a Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, a movie about two stupidly warring superheroes, to give us an intro of Wonder Woman. But she was easily one of the best parts of the disappointing 2016 superhero flick, and we knew then that Gal Gadot was the right choice to play the role. With the rave reviews, her solo movie is getting, we weren’t wrong in the assumptions, were we? In fact, in the current shared DC superhero universe, we had movies about Batman, Superman, and Joker, but it took a Wonder Woman to give the studios the much needed critical acclaim. Way to go, girl!

After Wonder Woman had come out, people are curious to know more about Gal Gadot, and can’t just stop being puppy-eyed about her. My colleague, Gaurang Chauhan, couldn’t stop gushing about her in his review of Wonder Woman. Sorry to say, buddy, she had stolen my heart in another franchise much before she stole yours with WW, and it was not her appearance in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Any guesses as to which movie it could be?

Before she became a stellar part of the DC Universe, Gal Gadot was a part of another huge money-making franchise, the latest installment of which released just a couple of weeks back. If you are a Hollywood buff, you know I am talking about the Fast and the Furious franchise.

Ms Gadot was a part of this huge franchise especially with the movie that marked its resurgence; the fourth installment, Fast & Furious. She has a small role playing the liaison to the villain’s operations. She later returned for the fifth movie, Fast Five, that also brought The Rock in the action. This time, she starts off being a part of the heroes’ gang, and later end up being the love interest of Han Lue (who was earlier killed in the spin-off, Tokyo Drift, which was set after the events of Fast & Furious 6). Her bikini scene in the movie was one of the most talked about scenes then.

Her character is, however, killed off in the climax of Fast & Furious 6 during that plane stunt when she sacrifices herself to save her lover’s life.

However, the franchise is often known to bring characters back from the dead for the sake of screenplay’s convenience like they did with Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty and Luke Evans’ Owen Shaw. If you check out the above scene, we don’t technically see Gal Gadot’s character dying, so there is a chance that she could return to the franchise, especially after the success she has tasted with Wonder Woman.

The question is, do you want to see her back in this guns-and-cars franchise being a part of Vin Diesel’s team? Or do you prefer her showing Batman and Superman on how to tackle supervillains in an engaging way?