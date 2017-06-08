Behen Hogi Teri movie movie review, box office collection, story, trailer, songs, Shruti Haasan, Rajkummar Rao

Behen Hogi Teri brings together Shruti Haasan and Rajkummar Rao for the first time on the big screen. Their fans are pretty excited to see them together and considering that it has been a while since both their films hit the movie screens, their fans are waiting for Behen Hogi Teri to release. Let’s take a look at what the film is going to be all about.

Story

the basic storyline of the film is about Rajkummar Rao’s character (Gattu) who is head over heels in love with Shruti Haasan’s (Binny) character. Shruti’s father however expects him to consider him as her brother and plans on getting her married to another guy who will be played by Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati (Rahul). (ALSO READ: Tom Cruise’s The Mummy will TRUMP over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta and Rajkummar Rao’s Behen Hogi Teri at the box office)

Trailer

The trailer of Behen Hogi Teri is quite quirky and and funny. It has got some comedy moments that might tickle your funny bone and there are some scenes that highlight Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan’s chemistry considering that they play each other’s love interests in the film.

Music review

The music album of Behen Hogi Teri mostly comprises of romantic songs among which Teri Yaadon Mein has become pretty popular. It takes a while for the song to grow on you but once it does, you wouldn’t be able to stop playing it on loop.

Box office

According to our trade guru Akshaye Rathi, Behen Hogi Teri and Raabta, both the films releasing on June 9 will be overpowered by The Mummy at the box office. Akshaye predicted,”Behen Hogi Teri has the potential to make anything in between Rs 9-12 crore. Raabta, on the other hand, has the potential to do Rs 15-20 crore, while The Mummy has the potential to earn Rs 15-23 crore over the weekend.” Behen Hogi Teri will release in 1100 screens across the country.

Why watch Half Girlfriend?

All those of you who are die- hard fans of rom – com films would want to watch Behen Hogi Teri starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan. Also, considering its a fresh pairing and the buzz around the film is decent, you might want to check out what Behen Hogi Teri has in store for you.