Behen Hogi Teri poster controversy: Makers granted bail in a case of ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Few days ago director Ajay K Pannalal and producer Tony D’Souza of Rajkummar Rao starrer Behen Hogi Teri, were arrested by the Jalandhar Police after a local filed an FIR against them for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. His ‘sentiments were hurt’ because of the first look poster of the film which was released more than one and half month back in early April. Pretty quick realisation of hurt sentiments on gentleman’s part! Anyway both the producer and director are granted bail after a court hearing.

Talking about the same to Indian Express, film's other producer Amul Vikas Mohan said, "India is a democratic country and like everyone, we too have a freedom of speech. The last few days have been stressful to put it mildly. A teaser poster released only digitally has become the fodder for some people to gain mileage. We obviously didn't want to hurt religious sentiments but the way this all transpired has truly let us all down and deflated. We are new producers but all three of us (Tony D'Souza, Nitin Upadhyaya and I) have been a part of this industry for eons."

He also talked about films being an easy target as he continued, "Movies are scapegoat in this country, but this situation has been uncalled for to begin with. Our poster wasn't put out in front of cinema halls across the nation, the CBFC has also passed the movie. But still it's so easy for anyone to have their way which is truly shocking. We hope our stand of not bowing down to this bullying goes on a big way."

Behen Hogi Teri starring Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Hassan, Gautam Gulati and Herry Tangri, is slated for a June 9, 2017 release.