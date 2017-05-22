Behen Hogi Teri song Teri Yaadon Mein: Love is in the air for Shruti Haasan and Rajkummar Rao

A new song from Behen Hogi Teri is out and it throws light oN Shruti Haasan and Rajkummar Rao’s dreamy love affair. It’s a romantic song from the movie which showcases how love blooms between the lead protagonists – Shruti and Rajkummar. I am sure everyone who is in love will be able to relate to this love song. Just like every other couple, in the video, you see Shruti and Rajkummar do all those things that lovers usually do – from finding ways to be with each other for most of the time to goofing around with each other. That’s exactly what this song is all about. Yasser Desai, Pawni Pandey & Yash Narvekar have sung the song and Yash Narvekar & Amit Dhanani have penned down the lyrics. (ALSO READ: Behen Hogi Teri song Tera Hoke Rahoon: Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan’s adorable love story will remind you of your own – watch video)

If you are a fan of ex Bigg Boss contestant and winner Gautam Gulati, you are in for a treat! The video also shows a few glimpses of Gautam in which Shruti is seen romancing him too. Now we don’t know who looks better with her – Rajkummar or Gautam. Maybe you could help us decide that better? All in all, Teri Yaadon Mein is a slow, romantic and beautiful track but it might take some time to grow on you. It is visually appealing only because of Shruti and Rajkummar’s on screen romance.



The film is a rom-com and this is the first time Rajkummar and Shruti have paired opposite each other. The plot of the film revolves around the secret love story of neighbours (Rajkummar and Shruti). Everything between them is going smooth until Shruti’s family finds him another guy (Gautam Gulati). And that’s where the twist happens! What happens next? Well that is something we will have to see when the movie releases. Directed by Ajay K Pannalal, Behen Hogi Teri stars Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan, Gautam Gulati, Gulshan Grover, Ranjeet and others releases. The movie is set to release worldwide on June 2, 2017.