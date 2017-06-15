Beintehaa’s Harshad Arora is NOT a part of Love Ka Hai Intezaar

Ever since Beintehaa went off air, fans of Zain (Harshad Arora) and Aaliyah (Preetika Rao) are dying to see them together on a show. So, when the announcement of Preetika’s comeback on Love Ka Hai Intezaar was made, many were hoping that they would get to see Harshad and Preetika back onscreen again. Since few days, rumours were being circulated about producer Siddharth P Malhotra roping in Harshad for his afternoon show, Love Ka Hai Intezaar that has Keith Sequeira and Sanjeeda Sheikh in lead roles. However, when contacted, the producer denied signing on Harshad for the romantic saga. (Also Read: Love Ka Hai Intezaar review: Sanjeeda Sheikh gives you a sneak peak into the glamorous yet ugly side of the entertainment industry in the first episode)

In an exclusive statement to Bollywood Life, Siddharth P Malhotra said, “Yes, we had approached Harshad for the role but he did not have the dates.” It seems Harshad is doing another show for Star Plus, the details of which are unknown so far. Last year, Harshad played IAS officer Adarsh on Star Plus’ finite show, Dahleez. His chemistry with Bong beauty Tridha Choudhary was very much appreciated. Post that, he did Super Cops Vs Super Villains on Life Ok. It really seems like Star wants to extent its relationship with the handsome and talented actor. The actor is currently on a vacation in Kerala with his entire family.

Harshad made waves on TV when he played the slighty brash Zain Abdullah in Beintehaa. People were crazy about his sizzling chemistry with Preetika Rao. While having them together would be a coup, we guess that fans will have to wait for now. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…