Bella Hadid had a serious wardrobe malfunction on the Cannes red carpet and this is how she handled it – Watch video

Sometimes when you wear risque outfits, you are risking it. But the way you carry yourself despite that is what makes you a sport. And that’s exactly what Bella Hadid did on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. Knowing what a fab supermodel she is, Bella tried a rather dramatic look for her appearance. While her pink gown was a sight to behold, people couldn’t stop talking about the long slit that climbed all the way up. Now, obviously, with such a high slit comes a big responsibility, to avoid peek-a-boo moments. However, that’s what the diva had perhaps forgotten. As she walked hand-in-hand with her father Mohamed, at the red carpet, she accidentally flashed her pink panties. Shutterbugs quickly captured the moment.

Generally if anyone faced such an incident, they would be a tad bit embarrassed but not Bella here! She, in fact, nonchalantly moved on and didn’t let the accidental peek ruin her mood. She was all smiles as she waved at the press and photographers till she reached the top of the stairs. We have got to admit, the lady has so much grace and panache that this episode can easily be overlooked. The gown she chose as her red carpet look was gorgeous! The entire look was very minimal, be it the hair or the makeup or even the gown itself, nothing amiss here (well, at least in terms of style).

ALSO READ – Deepika Padukone’s Cannes 2017 risque purple gown inspired from Kendall Jenner’s BOLD butt revealing MET gala gown? View pics

Bella was soon joined by her besties, Elle Fanning, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski. Emily actually donned the same hue as Bella. Their gowns were certainly racy, sexy and showed a great deal of skin. However, when done with panache, can we have any reason to complain? They looked gorgeous! The supermodel was also greeted by Susan Sarandon on the red carpet. Well, thanks to her stunning red carpet appearance, Bella instantly became the most loved celebrity at the French film festival, for fashion critics. Heck, we’d definitely love to see our B-town divas try something that risque! Which reminds us, Deepika Padukone did something sultry for her red carpet look. In case you haven’t checked it out, you can see it in the link above.