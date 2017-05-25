Bella Hadid in a white two-piece taking a shower is SEXY personified – View Pics

Victoria’s Secret supermodel, Bella Hadid certainly needs no introduction. She is currently soaking up the sun and getting that lissome tan in the very summery Cannes. From making those jaw-dropping red carpet appearances, Bella Hadid has been raking up the glamour quotient at the prestigious 70th edition of the International Film Festival in Cannes. A place where fashion and world class cinema shine bright, Bella Hadid was snapped ditching those glitzy gowns and dresses for a revealing stark white two piece and unwinding leisurely on a plush yacht. Flaunting a well-toned frame, Bella Hadid soared the temperatures wearing a white bikini bottom with a matching bra and relaxed with her pals. And if this was not enough, she even upped the heat with outdoor shower on the yacht. Indulging in some jet skiing too, Bella Hadid was all set to get tanned and then slay the red carpet in the evening.

Leaving the French resort wearing a cute crochet dress over her bikini and stepping into a pair of comfortable sneakers, Bella Hadid redefined SEXY in the most stunning way!

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 20, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Taking to Instagram, the supermodel shared a Boomerang video of lounging on the yacht deck, flaunting the two piece and rose tinted glasses. Here’s how she looked!

Wearing a lacy white bikini, and hanging out with friends on a luxury double-decker yacht, Bella Hadid looked spectacular, soaking up the bright sun!

This is Bella Hadid’s second year at the Cannes Film Festival.

Delighting us with her drool-worthy bikini pictures, we cannot help but wonder which of these tinsel town divas can pull off the summery white bikini with aplomb. The contenders include Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor!

Priyanka Chopra

The Baywatch babe, Priyanka Chopra was seen soaking the sun recently whilst promoting the flick, wearing the two piece and flaunting that lithe frame. While dark blue and aqua shades were her colors of choice, PeeCee would be an absolute stunner in a white bikini too!

Alia Bhatt

Traversing a stunning journey from flab to fab, Alia Bhatt donned the pink bikini for Shandaar but we are totally betting on her to pull off white with same ease and panache.

Deepika Padukone

A former Kingfisher model, Deepika Padukone was featured in the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar in 2007 and also made her silver screen debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om in the same year. We are quite certain that this diva will pull off the white bikini with a signature enviable aplomb!

Katrina Kaif

Turning to the famed Kingfisher Calendar to give her film career a new lease of life post-Boom, Katrina Kaif featured in the 2003 edition. We had seen this stunning diva pull off a net swimsuit on her recent holiday in Maldives, but she totes can rock a white bikini too, courtesy her newly acquired killer abs and toned legs!

Sonam Kapoor

Doing it so stylishly with her sartorial take on things, Sonam Kapoor had donned a pink bikini for Bewakoofiyan. We see no reason why she cannot rock a white bikini too!

With summer at its peak, Bella Hadid’s Cannes style diaries are making us crave for the beach and waves with these lissome pictures!