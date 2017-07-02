Ben Affleck’s The Batman is gonna be a noir-driven, detective movie reveals director Matt Reeves

After hitting a roadblock when Ben Affleck decided to leave the solo Batman film in DCEU, as a director and the rumours of him even leaving the Batcave were doing the rounds, the fan had a sigh of relief when Matt Reeves (Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes) took the charge. He even confirmed once and for all that Ben Affleck is indeed ‘The Batman’ for DCEU and he hasn’t left the ‘Batcave’ yet.

And recently while promoting War For The Planet Of The Apes, Reeves dropped few details about the much awaited Batman film as he told New Trailer Buzz that, “In all of my films, what I try to do, in an almost Hitchcockian sense, is use the camera and use the storytelling so that you become that character.” He further added, “There’s a chance to do an almost noir-driven, detective version of Batman that is point-of-view driven in a very, very powerful way, that hopefully is going to connect you to what’s going on inside of his head and inside of his heart.” Also read: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder just confirmed a fan theory which will make you look at the whole DCEU in a new light

Later he was asked more details about the same on Variety’s Playback podcast, he said, “That provides an opportunity, again, if you want to take that point-of-view storytelling — and I can imagine the story as being like a noir. The originals from the golden age were detective stories. I think if you can marry that with the personal, there’s a chance to do something very exciting.” He also drew similarity between Batman’s alter ego Bruce Wayne and the ape Caesar, the protagonist of War For The Planet Of The Apes. He said, “What I see in Batman that I find so interesting is that, in a way, he reminds me of Caesar, in that he is a character with a really troubled past who is grappling within himself to try to do the right thing in a really imperfect world.” Also read: Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice helmer Zack Snyder steps down as Justice League director; Avengers’ Joss Whedon to take over

He also talked about working with Warner Bros., the production house behind The Batman, for the first time, he said, “I’ve never worked with [Warner Bros.] but my experience so far is really good, and as I describe what I want to do, they seem really excited,” Reeves said. “So it’s the beginning of a journey,” he concluded.