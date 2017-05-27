Ben Stiller parted ways with his wife Christine Taylor after 17 years of marriage

Hollywood star Ben Stiller and his actress wife Christine Taylor have parted ways after being in a marriage for seventeen years. The two release a joint statement to PEOPLE on Friday, May 26, 2017.

The statement said, “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

According to PEOPLE, the two married in May, 2000 in Kauai, Hawaii, with Stiller popping the question to Taylor while in rehearsals for Meet the Parents in November 1997.

Since then they have co-starred in several Hollywood films like Zoolander, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder, Arrested Development and Zoolander 2. They are parents to a daughter Ella (15) and a son Quinlin (11).

In 2013 Stiller spoke about his relationship with Taylor to Parade, he said, “Our relationship was a gradual thing that happened over a quick period of time, maybe seven or eight months. We just started hanging out with each other and it developed into, ‘Wow, this feels great. I really like this person. I think I love this person. I really do – I love this person.’ It hit me out of the blue.”

In fact Ben had a hard time getting an approval from Christine’s father, he had stated in a 2013 interview, “It was like ‘Meet the Parents’ in real life, because Christine’s father is an intimidating guy who owns a security company; we’re good friends now, at the time I was in the basement rec room saying, ‘I would really like to marry your daughter.’ He’s a man of few words but he was very welcoming. I was more nervous asking him than asking her.”

(with text inputs from PEOPLE)