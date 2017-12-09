Best Dressed Celebs this Week: Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Malaika Arora impress us with their sartorial sense

Our favourite Bollywood celebs are known to flaunt their oh-so-hot fashion choices with their signature enviable aplomb. While there are many celebs like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor and even Kangana Ranaut, who regularly feature in our best dressed category, there are others like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone who seldom make a place on this list. We have no qualms against actors displaying their personal styling for it’s all about flaunting your personality and not letting the trends affect you. But there are some disasters which are hard to ignore by fashion aficionados like us. Nevertheless, ignoring everything negative and concentrating on positives, let’s applaud the fashion stunners of this week. Like every week, this time too we have a list of celebs who impressed us with their fashion offerings and the names included in this list are Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Manushi Chhillar and Katrina Kaif.

Curious to know more? Well, let’s delve in and seek some sartorial inspiration from this week’s fabulously dressed actors.

Kangana Ranaut

Embracing winters and getting her wardrobe ready for the new season, Kangana Ranaut is one such celeb who can never go wrong with her fashion choices. The Simran actress is always ready to rock, be it any season and her fashion wardrobe is something we root for. Nailing her look from the house of Gucci, Kangana gets her recent airport style on point. Can she ever fail to impress us?

Shahid Kapoor

Impressing us with a new fashion outing everyday, Shahid Kapoor seems to be on roll. One of the most good looking actors of the industry, Sasha knows how to put his best fashionable foot forward. Attending an event organised by Reebok, Shahid Kapoor opted for a dull black shirt with matching trousers and an asymmetric jacket to go with it. We loved the jacket, and the way he carried it deserves a round of applause.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s regal look at Mukesh Ambani’s bash to honour London’s Mayor was a treat for all her fans. It was quite a long time since we snapped her go traditional and trust us when we say, it was a refreshing change. Kat’s western fashion choices are more or less a disaster and we think she should go traditional occasionally for she gets it right most number of times.

Malaika Arora

One of the yummy mummies of B-town, Malaika Arora is always a fashionista who's an inspiration for so many. Making '4os look like the new '20s, Malaika has vowed to stun us with her every new attire. While her red carpet looks are always a show stealer, her casual ones have the same effect. Only Malaika can make a basic combination like white and grey look so impressive and chic at the airport. Opting for crisp white shirt with grey pants and white loafers, Ms Arora proved why white is always right.

Manushi Chhillar

Ever since her return from China after winning the Miss World competition, Manushi Chhillar is working round the clock. She’s busy attending various events thrown in her honour and giving interviews since everyone wants to know everything about her success story. But amidst such a tight schedule, if there’s anything that has remained constant, then it’s her ability to pull off any and every look. Being a designer’s darling already, Manushi is busy opting for chic and classy fashion choices, which deserve all attention. Opting for blue separates by Lolo by Suman B for one such event, Ms Chhillar proved she can be the next fashionista of Bollywood. If all goes well, Salman Khan is planning to launch her in Bollywood and we can see a bright future for her already.