Best-dressed celebs this week: We are thanking our stars for blessing Kareena, Kangana and Manushi with good fashion sense

With so many events and gala evenings taking place over the last weekend, we had a bunch of stunning pictures that mesmerised us. Stepping out in their fashionable best and striking a chord with their fans, B-town stunners were on a roll. While celebs like Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan are always a delight for our eyes and they rarely go wrong with their fashion picks, others like Sridevi and Shilpa Shetty too proved to be a delight. Their style choices left a lasting impression on our minds and we are still hooked to our screens. Nailing their different outings and making us root for them every time they step out, our Bollywood divas sure know how to make us adore them. Without divulging any more details and making it sound like a gush piece, let’s elaborate on who impressed us this week and how…

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Can you ever go wrong with black? Yes, sometimes. But can Kareena Kapoor Khan ever fail to look stunning? Definitely, no. Even in the worst attires, Kareena manages to look a class apart and that’s a quality only she possesses. Kareena’s recent appearances have consistently proved as to why she’s the fashionista of B-town. Opting for a black off-shoulder dress from the house of Lavish Alice with matching heels and statement earrings, she proved why simplicity is best, at times. Also Read: Fashion pick of the day: Kareena Kapoor Khan proves what dignified fashion is all about with her latest outing

Kangana Ranaut

The reigning Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut is a fashionista and often we fall short of words to describe how stunning she is. Attending Zee’s celebrations in a white gorgeous gown by Galia Lahav, Ms Ranaut proved how difficult it is to beat her in the fashion game. Pairing her look with soft curls, dark lips and no jewellery, she let her hot-as-hell attire do all the talking.

Manushi Chillar

She’s yet to make her Bollywood debut but Manushi Chillar is a star already. After bringing home the Miss World crown after 17 long years, Manushi deserved all the love and respect in this world. Since her victory, she’s busy receiving all the warm wishes and making various social appearances. Recently she attended Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch in a stunning red sequined dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She accessorised with red lips that highlighted her look pretty well. Also Read: [Exclusive Video] Manushi Chillar opens up about her much-awaited Bollywood debut

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty sure knows how to flaunt her hot figure. This yummy mummy of B-town looked ravishing in a KUG Antique Silver Metallic Draped Fluted Sari by Kiran Uttam Ghosh and we are deeply in love with her attire. It’s distinctly different and we loved the way she carried it – with so much grace in true Shilpa style.

Sridevi

While her daughters love to stun us with their airport outings and casual appearances, mommy dearest Sridevi is nowhere behind. Her appearances are equally alluring and she should be the role model for those in their 50s. Opting for a sequined jumpsuit designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, Sridevi sure made heads turn at Zee’s 25 year celebration.