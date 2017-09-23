Best Dressed: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez make white the colour of the week

Our Bollywood Divas dress to impress every time they step out for an occasion. This week, it was all about flaunting the whites with style and precision. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen donning a saree, Priyanka opted for a white gown and Malaika was seen in a white tank top. The classy colour can make you look impeccable if worn correctly, and all our divas managed that. Here is a look at our best dressed divas this week…

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress who recently celebrated her 37th birthday was snapped at an event in Delhi. Kareena left everyone stunned as she stepped out wearing a gorgeous white saree by Akshat Bansal’s Bloni collection. Bebo completed the desi look with a neat bun. The actress wore minimal jewelry for the event but what caught our eyes was her flawless makeup. Kareena who usually opts for dark lined eyes chose the smoky eyed look which went perfectly with the nude lips. Bebo’s flawless makeup made it tough for us to take our eyes off from her.

Priyanka Chopra

White seems to be PeeCee’s favourite color of late. Earlier at the Emmy Awards, the actress opted for a white gown with a fur trail. While that look failed to impress us, her recent look got thumbs up from the fashion police. Priyanka was snapped at UNICEF’S Global Goals Awards ceremony in a white slit gown with dramatic padded shoulders. The outfit by Christian Siriano is simply elegant and chic. Priyanka opted for a fresh faced look with bright lips and long danglers. The overall ensemble was simply wow. Don’t you agree?

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress has been busy with promotions for quite some time now. Earlier, Jacky left us wanting for more with her styling during A Gentleman promotions but has again upped her game for the Judwaa 2 promotions. The actresses headed to the sets of Dance Plus 3 in a white shirt by Manika Nanda which she paired with a red fringed skirt by Shweta Kapur. We totally love the fusion of a white formal shirt team with a fringed salsa skirt. While it’s surely a tricky combination, Jacky seems to be pulling it off with ease.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora grabbed eyeballs as she arrived at the venue to ring in her bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday. The actress was seen wearing a pair of well-fitted pants with a white Gucci tank top which costs Rs 30,000. Malaika left the fashion police stunned with her casual attire but she isn’t the first one. We have seen Navya Naveli Nanda and Rihanna sport the same top earlier. We wonder if Malaika is following Rihanna’s footsteps. Also Read: ‘Best dressed’ or ‘looking like a snow leopard’ – Twitter is confused over Priyanka Chopra’s Emmys 2017 look

Taapsee Pannu

It’s not just Jacqueline who has impressed the fashion police this week, her Judwaa 2 co-star Taapsee Pannu also makes it to the list. This chic attire of Taapsee at a recent event is something we can’t get enough of. The actress was seen wearing a sheer embroidery top by Samatvam by Anjali Bhaskar which she paired with a body-hugging skirt by Trabea. The actress left her flaunted her curly locks and let her attire do all the talking.