Best dressed this week: Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput wow us with their glamorous vibes.

Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them! This contemporary adage has gained a vast prominence as more and more B-town celebs have resorted to stunning us silently but stylishly with their numerous appearances. The celebs who floored us with their sartorial offerings this week include Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. With the rising brigade of fashion stylists at the helm of affairs, celebs are a stunning vision of their sensibilities. Engaging us consciously, the best-dressed celebs this week nailed some classic style vibes like ethnic, street style, party vibe, and promotional style.

Doling those lessons in being trendsetters and setting a signature pace with a whiff of confidence and a flair of elegance, here’s how the celebs shone this week.

Party Vibe – Deepika Padukone

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika turned up to wish Imtiaz Ali for his birthday wearing a spunky ensemble featuring a racerback Ralph Lauren top with flared Stella McCartney denims and white Louboutin pumps. Showing us the perfect way to slay the minimal vibe with a simple outfit and to rock it with confidence, Deepika Padukone won many hearts with this look!

Party Vibe – Suhana Khan

At the glittery affair that transpired over the launch of the luxe multi-cuisine restaurant, Arth, designed by Gauri Khan in the suburbs, Suhana Khan turned up the glamour quotient wearing a vibrant orange colored bandage dress from Hervé Léger with mustard colored peep toes and sported a minimal makeup and skipped accessories completely. Balancing those vibrant colours of the dress and the heels with a minimal vibe is what endears Suhana Khan the most!

Party Vibe – Alia Bhatt

At Imtiaz Ali’s birthday bash in the city, Alia Bhatt turned up wearing a lace cami top tucked into a pair of distressed denims. Nailing the trend of summer layering, Alia donned a bright ochre bench bed print cape jacket from the House of Masaba and rounded up her look with a Stella McCartney sling, white Dior pumps and a dewy makeup of bright lips and a half updo.

Promotional Style Vibe -Athiya Shetty

For the promotions of Mubarakan on Nach Baliye 8, Athiya Shetty donned a Payal Khandwala bright pink coloured dress and teamed it with jewellery from Amrapali Jewels. Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, Athiya flaunted a chic overhang braid on one side and wavy hair at the ends, courtesy hair stylist Ayesha Devitre, and a dewy makeup, courtesy Shraddha Naik.

Promotional Style Vibe – Varun Dhawan

For the press-conference of the 18th edition of IIFA 2017, Varun Dhawan made heads turn in a Zegna blouson and shirt and paired them with corded pants and double monks (read: blazer) by Kunal Rawal. Varun Dhawan looked dapper AF as nude coloured shoes and shades rounded up his look. Acing summer style with his salmon coloured linen outfit, Varun Dhawan made a compelling case for the stereotypical color, pink!

Promotional Style Vibe – Arjun Kapoor

For his stint on Nach Baliye 8, Arjun Kapoor donned separates of a navy blue colored bandhgala with sand colored salwar from the Summer Resort 2017 collection of Ujjawal Dubey’s label Antar-Agni, Arjun Kapoor rounded up the look with a well-groomed beard, hairstyle, and black shoes. Playing a perfect muse, Arjun Kapoor’s look strikingly resonates with the style sensibilities of the designer, Ujjawal Dubey and we love what we see!

Wedding Snippets – Shahid Kapoor

Attending a wedding in London, Shahid Kapoor donned a monochrome look featuring a customized black achkan with a white churidar from Tiso Studio and black glossy shoes, Shahid rounded up his look with a wrist watch, a pocket square and a well-groomed look of gelled hair, beard, and shades. Redefining class and finesse, Shahid Kapoor channeled a minimalist monochrome vibe and cut out a quite dapper picture.

Wedding Snippets – Mira Rajput

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Mira Rajput stunned us in a pastel and mint green creation from AM: PM by Ankur Modi & Priyanka Modi. She spruced up her demure look with some stunning jewelry from Jet Gems and flaunted a minimal makeup and tightly curled hair left open. It was indeed a refreshing change to see Mira Rajput go ethnic and ace it superbly.

Making some unconventional choices, these celebs sure dazzled us and left us asking for more. Which of these celebs and their sartorial styles did you love the most? Do let us know! Until then, stay stylish and stay tuned!