Best Dressed this week: Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh deserve a round of applause for their fashion outings

There are umpteen number of celebs who get featured in our worst dressed list but there are equal number of chances when they feature in our best-dressed category as well. Fashion outings are not just about following trends blindly, it’s more about knowing what suits you and what you can carry effortlessly. Be it a high-end designer dress from the house of Gucci or any such fashion brand or a plain dress by Zara, outfits should be such that they define your personality and make an impression on the minds of others. And fortunately, the stunners of this week were Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut who didn’t let the trends overshadow them and instead believed in carving their own style niche.

Curious to know more? Well, let’s delve in and seek some sartorial inspiration from this week’s best-dressed celebs…

Kangana Ranaut

Wearing a bright yellow dress by Gauri & Nainika, Kangana Ranaut stormed into Bangalore for city promotions of Simran. With no major accessories and fine makeup, Ms Ranaut kept her look bare minimum and that worked in her favour. When you have an outfit as hot and bright as hers, it’s a wise decision to underplay the rest of your look! Another good decision on her stylist’s part was to pair the chic looking dress with nude pumps. Ask us to describe her look and we would call it effortlessly classy. Also Read: SHOCKING! Kangana Ranaut reveals she is ready to LEAVE Bollywood as she has “no iota of respect” left for it!

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is one such celebrity who has the ability to stun us and disappoint us at the same time. The actress, who’s known for making some spectacular fashion outings, stunned us yet another time when she paired a chequered off-shoulder top by Trabea store with two-toned denim from Pepe Jeans India. The actress played it smart by pairing this colourful look of hers with nude shoes by Christian Louboutin.

Ranveer Singh

We are in love with Ranveer Singh and his dapper personality. The Bajirao Mastani actor was snapped at the airport in bright red separates, which he paired with grey sneakers. You can call us biased but the actor rarely disappoints us with his fashion outings. And he manages to rock even the weirdest of attires. He just has a pleasing personality which can nail any and every look. Also Read: A suited and booted Ranveer Singh looks like the man of every girl’s dream in this new magazine cover

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was returning from her Oman holiday when we snapped her at the airport in a gorgeous white dress. Sometimes being basic does all the wonders and that’s exactly what worked in Kriti Sanon’s case. The actress opted for a chic white dress with a tie-up at the waist and paired it with black block heel sandals. Now the actress is one such celeb whose fashion styling offends the fashion police for the most number of times. So when she steps out with such gorgeous numbers, it’s always a wow moment for us.

Taapsee Pannu

Now red is a very tricky colour to carry but Taapsee Pannu managed to nail her look and how! Attending lingerie brand Amante’s 10th exclusive store launch, she opted for a red separates with a black camisole and matching strappy sandals. Adding the oomph to her stylish avatar was her one-sided wavy hairdo which well went with her #OOTD. Also Read: Taapsee Pannu: People are going to see my glamorous side in Judwaa 2