Best Dressed This Week: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif daze us with their sartorial styles

Someone has aptly said, “Fashion is what you buy, style is what you choose.” Tinsel town celebs these days fashionably document their style shenanigans on the new age digital journal, Instagram. As fashion aficionados, we love to steal fabulous styles and draw sartorial inspiration from their #OOTD or #OOTN looks – street style fashion or red carpet style. This week’s glitterati, who made us fall in love with their sartorial style vibes, include Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon and Katrina Kaif. With each of these celebs channeling a vibe, we are absolutely in love with these celebs, who have glorified some amazing styles for us to take cues from. Curious, much? Let’s zoom through this week’s best-dressed celebs…

Priyanka Chopra

Kick-starting the promotions for Baywatch in London, Priyanka flaunted her love for the summery whites with a pantsuit from Ryan Roche that featured a sheer and lacy camisole giving just the right amount of a sneak peek along with wide bottomed pants clasped by a matching belt and the much-loved padded shoulder jacket. She chose to don minimal accessories of delicate studs. Adding a pop of color on her lips, PeeCee chose minimalist makeup with a stunning side sweep – a refreshing change from her center-parted signature style. She was styled by Cristina Ehrlich.

Alia Bhatt

At the IIFA conference, Alia was snapped wearing separates from her go-to designer, Prabal Gurung that featured an ivory silk chartreuse tank and forest green, nude and ivory color blocked viscose crepe ruffle skirt with black faille waistband. Alia stepped into a pair of nude Intoto stilettos and was styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya. She rounded up the look with a short half-updo, delicately lined eyes and pink lips, courtesy hair stylist Priyanka and makeup artist Shraddha Naik.

Katrina Kaif

At the IIFA conference, Katrina Kaif, who was styled by Tanya Ghavri, sported striped yellow, orange, and red Balmain v-neck dress and teamed it well with black Louboutin pumps. She flaunted soft waves and delicately lined eyes and nude pink lips.

Tamannaah Bhatia

It was a belted blue Sabyasachi Anarkali for Tamannaah as she attended the Arts for India Golden Gala charity at BAFTA, London, which featured intricate embroidery with embellished floral details. She chose to accessorise her look with statement earrings from Amrapali. She sported a sleek bun with middle parting, along with a minimal makeup of accentuated eyes and nude lips. She was styled by Sanjana Batra.

Kriti Sanon

Channeling a chic promotional vibe for Raabta, Kriti was snapped in Indore, wearing a H&M white shirt with a slip dress overlay and white trainers. She sported a black cord choker, carbon scallop choker and a solis pendant in rose gold, all from Loccolatte. She was styled by Sukriti Grover and Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Stunned? Well, we certainly are sartorially inspired to create a signature look and flaunt it with aplomb the next time we step out! What about you?