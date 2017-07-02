Best dressed this week: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty and Disha Patani floored us with their daring fashion choices

They say, “You can have anything if you dress for it”! Quite clearly, B-town divas Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty and Disha Patani have the world at their feet, courtesy their sartorial sense of style. Adding yet another stylish chapter to her book of style, these celebs have mastered the knack of blending style with trends and comfort spinning off some captivating looks. In our bid to twin with our beloved celebs, we often bookmark these looks or re-create some classic looks. With stylists lending their style precision to these celebs and their looks, as fashion aficionados, we are hooked and booked.

While some nailed the promotional vibe, others were snapped at personal dos like parties and dinner dates. Evoking a wow with their rare and refined sense of style this week, here’s how these celebs topped the style charts.

Priyanka Chopra

Hitting the red carpet for the premiere of The Defiant Ones in NYC, Priyanka wore Brunello Cucinelli separates featuring a tropical luxury stretch wool jacket with military details and satin cuffs and loosely tailored trousers. She steered clear of accessories and upped the look with a stunning makeup of smoky metallic eyes, nude brown lips, and bold eyebrows and flaunted a center-parted hairdo with stray strands cascading on either side.

Giving us an ample glimpse of her flawless back, Kareena made a compelling case and was seen bringing the sexy back with a remarkable aplomb!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

At Manish Malhotra’s house party, Kareena turned up the glamour quotient with her stunning red satin backless maxi dress from Deme by Gabriella featuring a broad halter neck with tie up details at the back. Teaming the look with a Bulgari wrist watch and black fringed heels, Kareena opted for a subtle makeup of delicately lined eyes, highlighted cheekbones and nude lips with her hair swept on to one side.

Channeling the raging trend of anti-fit with an aesthetically pleasing plunge and shimmery trousers, Cristina Ehrlich’s idea to blend the separates certainly worked well and needless to say, Priyanka Chopra pulled it off with signature aplomb.

Alia Bhatt

Looking cute as a button and letting her hair down for a dinner date with her girl gang, Alia donned a strapless floral top from the House of Masaba with severely distressed cropped denims and pom pom open-toed sandals from Asos. Steering clear of accessories, she flaunted a subtle makeup of blushed cheeks, bright lips, and nude eyes, along with lightly wavy hair left down open.

Tucking the top from the front and allowing it to fall on either side is a trend that’s certainly catching up fast and Alia does it just right. Adding a hint of drama with the pom pom sandals, Alia managed to spruce up her floral chic look with aplomb.

Athiya Shetty

Wearing matching and colorfully striped co-ordinates featuring a long line shrug and pants from Doodlage, Athiya Shetty sported a white crop top and stepped into a pair of brown shoes from Aldo. Flaunting a minimal makeup of nude eyes, nude pink lips, and highlighted cheeks, courtesy makeup artist Billy Manik, Athiya opted to keep her slightly wavy hair, open, courtesy hair stylist Susan Emmanuel. She was styled by fashion stylists, Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya.

Athiya went with the playful vibe and floored us with her zany-yet-sublime look.

Disha Patani

Styled by Aastha Sharma, Disha Patani graced the launch of Central in Kolkata wearing a red dress from Deme by Gabriella replete with 3/4th sleeves and a thigh-high slit, Disha stepped into a pair of brown brogues from Forever 21. She opted for a minimal makeup of dark eyelids, delicately lined eyes, nude pink lips and keeping her hair open in loose waves.

Red is a tricky hue to pull off. Allowing the dress to take center stage with minimal makeup, Disha looked resplendent. Going glamorous with red and edgy with brogues, Disha sure dished a stunning style lesson for us to emulate.

So which of these looks dazzled you the most? Do let us know and stay tuned and stay stylish!