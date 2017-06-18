Best Dressed this week: Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, and their stunning style statements will perk up your weekend!

Style has many sensibilities and this week, tinsel town stars who stuck a chord with their innate abilities to blend comfort and play with the vogues, silhouettes, colours or revisit some eternal drapes included Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Sridevi, Bipasha Basu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde and Athiya Shetty. While some glorified vacation style, some nailed the street style vibe and others jumped aboard the promotional style bandwagon. Lending us mere mortals those weekly goals to go scouring for similar looks or create a signature style, celeb style files are delightful and engaging.

Setting things alight with their stylish shenanigans, here’s how the best-dressed celebs endeared us with their sartorial offerings.

Priyanka Chopra

Picking out a blue Camilla and Marc midi dress with a tie up detail at the waist, Priyanka teamed it well with an SS17 Lambert white coat from Tanya Taylor. A delicate diamond ring and a bracelet were her only accessories of choice. With her hair tied at the nape of her neck with a centre parting, Priyanka rounded up the look with nude block heels, nude brown matte lips and ombre shades. She was styled by fashion stylist, Cristina Ehrlich.

Kriti Sanon

Wearing a vest from H&M that was knotted to the side, Kriti teamed it well with a deconstructed racer back jacket and pleated trousers from Chola and accessorised her look with baubles from Bansri Jewelry and Minerali Store. She was styled by Sukriti Grover of StyleCell.

Sridevi

Donning a champagne coloured Manish Malhotra saree with a purple brocade blouse and an emerald set from Mehernosh Heeramaneck, Sridevi promoted Mom on the sets of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. She was styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya.

Bipasha Basu

At a casual dinner with hubby Karan Singh Grover and friends, Bipasha was snapped wearing a chequered cold-shouldered dress with a Gucci sling and black gladiators. With her hair styled sleek and straight, she rounded up the off-duty look with some bright lips and delicately lined eyes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

For an award function, Samantha chose to go contemporary ethnic with saree from Hyderabad-based Archana & Puneeth and teamed her look well with jewellery from Sangeeta Boochra, minimal makeup and soft wavy hair. She was styled by Preetam Jukalker and Shweta Malpani.

Pooja Hegde

At the audio launch of her new movie with Allu Arjun, Duvvada Jagannadham, Pooja Hegde chose to go traditional and majestic with a midnight blue embellished Lehenga from Jade by Monica and Karishma. She chose delicate danglers by Suhani Pittie and sported a puffed and textured high pony, accentuated eyes and nude pink lips to round up her look. She was styled by Neerja Kona.

Athiya Shetty

Wearing an SS17 denim bralette and pleated pant set with animal artwork and stripe applique jacket from Ragini Ahuja’s label, Ikai, Athiya teamed it well with an exquisite ghungroo choker from Shringaar The Ethnic Story. Classic black pumps rounded up her look. She was styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya.

Indeed wow-worthy, ain’t it? So which of these celebs floored you with their style this week? Do let us know in the comments and stay tuned for more such stylish updates!