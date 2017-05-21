Better luck next time Ranbir Kapoor because fans think Sushant Singh Rajput’s towel drop is SEXY

Men in towel is always a sight to behold. Especially when they are on the verge of dropping it. Oh yes, that’s when things get spicy! And we definitely felt those naughty vibes when we saw Sushant Singh Rajput on Mario Testino’s Towel series. Holding the towel at a spot appropriate enough to make your toes curl but not NSFW, damn Sushant, you surely know how the tease game works. And looks like fans found your game more hot! Right after this pic was put up by the celebrated lensman, we conducted a poll of Sushant against Ranbir Kapoor. Because, we still haven’t gotten over his maiden film Saawariya’s iconic towel drop scene. Anyway, so we made the poll and asked you all to make the bets.

By quite a margin, Sushant has emerged as a winner! With an upperhand of 10 percent, Sushant won the poll, which means it was a close competition. This reminds us, not the first time SSR wore the towel in such an aesthetically pleasing way. Remember a year ago, the actor had shared a pic where he was walking out in a towel and sunglasses. We gotta admit, we haven’t seen a pic so hot before! Well, not until recently when he posed for Mario. Now its a huge thing to be posing for Testino, who has shot with international celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Angelina Jolie, Princess Diana, Kate Moss and more.

We’ll be seeing the actor next in Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta with Kriti Sanon. SSR has a lot of films in the pipeline. After Raabta, he will be seen in Chanda Mama Door Ke and Drive. And with the way his demand has risen in the industry, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him bag many more offers. We certainly can’t wait for Raabta, story of which revolves around reincarnation. The film also has Rajkummar Rao in an unrecognisable avatar.

Stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates…