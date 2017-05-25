Beware Jhanvi and Sara! Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya might beat you in the Bollywood race, courtesy Salman Khan

While everyone is busy speculating about Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debuts. Look who might just beat both of them to step in the industry first. No points for guessing; we are talking about this beautiful new star kid on the block – Chunky Pandey’s 18-year old daughter Ananya Pandey. Yes..although not much has been revealed about her debut film as yet but considering Ananya recently completed her graduation, word is that she has already started prepping up for her launch. In fact, Salman Khan too is said to have agreed to take up the responsibility to give Ananya a grand launch pad in Bollywood. Not bad, right?

According to Mirror sources, Ananya is currently celebrating her graduation with her bunch of friends in Goa but as soon as she’s back, she’s going to start training under the guidance of famous celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. She’s also said to have joined a couple of dance classes for the love of dancing. Now if this plan is anything to go by then it definitely seems like Ananya is in a mad rush to debut in Bollywood. Or wait, what if she has already bagged a film?

Proud father Chunky Pandey didn’t deny about Ananya wanting to enter Bollywood soon. In interaction with Mirror, he said, “Yes, Ananya wants to be an actress and she had informed me about her decision sometime ago. Be it Ahaan or Ananya, I want the kids to create their own identity and be a brand in their own right.”

However interestingly, recently there were rumours of Salman also planning to launch Sara with his brother in law Aayush Sharma. But now with this latest development of Ananya stepping into Salman’s camp, we can’t wait to see what’s going to unfold hereafter. Your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below and do come back to BollywoodLife for we have more details on Ananya, coming up shortly!