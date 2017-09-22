Beware! There’s a woman out to rob you off your money on Lata Mangeshkar’s name

A Mumbai Mirror report this morning left us horrified. A Nallasopara resident named Revati Khare is in possession of fake letterheads bearing Lata Mangeshkar’s name. She has duped a lot of people in the name of the legendary singer by collecting donations for her charities. Gamdevi Police is on a hunt for this miscreant woman. Khare has targeted mostly the NGOs and wealthy individuals for obvious reasons. The matter came to the notice of the Cops when one of the donors contacted Mangeshkar congratulating her for doing such good work for the society. The singers was obviously alarmed by the incident and immediately asked her personal assistant to look into the matter.

Dnyanesh Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II told the daily, “Several people have donated money, some of them lakhs of rupees because Lata Mangeshkar’s name was associated with the cause.” Talking about how the investigations are being carried out, a Police Officer from the Gamdevi Police Station informed the daily, “Our teams are searching for her. We will be recording the statements of all the donors to make the case strong. We will also talk to Lataji about the case.” According to the report, Khare would attend events and show her portential targets brochures and letterheads on Mangeshkar’s name talking about the various charities she participated in.

Well we hope the culprit gets caught soon enough.