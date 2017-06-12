Beyhadh 12th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Maya, Saanjh and Arjun- Samay has them all in his grip!

Beyhadh starts with Samay/ Rajeev(Piyush Sahdev) reminiscing his past with Maya (Jennifer Winget). He remembers how it was Maya who taught him to love, he remembers how in one of their moments together he had asked her to give him her life. She had without hesitating poured kerosene on herself and threw a lighted matchstick to ignite herself. Samay had saved her then and from that day he had promised to be her forever, he had promised he would do as she says. Maya had won her first admirer then and had her way. Back to this day Suman(Vibha Bhagat) is seen to be advising Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) to love and trust Samay above everything, she says this is the secret to a perfect marriage. Saanjh hugs her and says she does not want to marry. Arjun(Kushal Tandon) sees Maya crying at Jahnvi’s(Kavita Ghai) feet and asks her what the matter is. He says he noticed she was speaking to aomeone last night and also she was worried all this while, he says he does not have it in him to doubt her but he wants to know the truth now. Maya starts hitting herself as she says she did something very bad. Arjun asks her again what she did and this time he is angry. (Also Read: Maya-the “Beyhadh” mother vows to protect her child against all odds)

Suman feels Saanjh is just being nervous and tells her it is normal. Saanjh says she is ready to make Samay pay for her trust. Maya tells Arjun that Samay is actually Rajeev Randhawa. Saanjh thinks about how to separate Shubh from Samay, Samay hugs her from behind and says just a day more then they will be one. Saanjh begs Samay to not harm Shubh. Samay says Shubh is preparing to go to his father. Samay stops Saanjh from screaming and says he knows she is too smart to know everything. Saanjh threatens Samay that she will not leave him, Samay in return tells her he will kill everyone for Maya. Samay tells Saanjh that he came into her life for Maya only. Maya too tells Arjun that Samay actually came into Saanjh’s life to get back in her life. She tells Arjun that 8years back Samay was obsessed with her and she had with difficulty gotten rid of him but now he back to take her. Samay tells Saanjh that he has been following her from the time Arjun came into Maya’s life. There Maya tells Arjun that she had hopes that Saanjh’s love will cure Samay and also she was selfish that Saanjh would go away from their life.

Precap: Samay and Saanjh are getting married. Maya tells Arjun that Samay will kill Saanjh after marrying her. Arjun walks away to stop the wedding as Maya runs behind him.