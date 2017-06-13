Beyhadh 13th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Arjun vows to protect Saanjh

Beyhadh starts with Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) telling Samay(Piyush Sahdev) she knows what Maya did to him .It is then revealed that it was Samay who got Maya (Jennifer Winget) the shares of the company ,Maya asks him to prove his love for her. Samay pours kerosene on himself and lights the matchstick and throws it with the expectation that Maya would save him, but Maya lets him burn. She cries out creating a scene that Samay wishes to marry her and her refusal made him do what he did. Rajeev again comes back to meet Maya and explains to her that he expected her to save him. Maya asks him to gulp down poison with her, she has police hiding and calls out for help as Samay begins to gulp it. The police again take him away. Saanjh wonders out aloud why he still cares for Maya. Samay warns her not to question his love for Maya. Arjun(Kushal Tandon) is narrated the incidents in the same order but stating herself as the victim by Maya,Arjun is very upset Maya put Saanjh’s life at risk.(Also Read: Beyhadh: Maya to get herself admitted in an asylum)

Saanjh asks Samay where Shubh is but Suman asks Samay not to tell her as Suman is convinced Samay is planning a surprise for Saanjh. Arjun calls Saanjh, and Saanjh pretends to talk to a friend. Arjun tells Saanjh to stay away from Samay but Saanjh tries to tell Arjun that Shubh is in danger. Maya gets her point and explains it to Arjun. Arjun tells Saanjh that he will get Shubh from the hotel and come for her.

Precap: Arjun asks Maya to stay away as she has done enough damage, Saanjh and Samay get married as Arjun enters the venue.