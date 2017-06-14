Beyhadh 14 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Arjun rescues Shubh while Samay escapes from his wedding

Beyhadh starts with Vandana (Swati Shah) consoling Suman telling her to be brave enough in times of adversity. She says she has to be Saanjh’s (Aneri Vajani) courage now. Then, Vandana goes to dress up Saanjh. She is in tears and Vandana asks her what happened. Saanjh says she is upset at the ritual of a girl having to leave her home post marriage. Suman comes there and consoles her. Maya (Jennifer Winget) is crying in her room thinking of how Arjun (Kushal Tandon) blamed her for the misfortune on Saanjh and how he said he will leave later. (Also Read: Beyhadh: Maya to get herself admitted in an asylum)

In the mandap, Saanjh looks at Samay (Piyush Sahdev) while everyone wonders where is Shubh. Samay says it is a surprise. They get worried. After the jaimala, he excuses himself saying he needs to go to the washroom. Arjun walks in with Shubh. It is revealed that Samay had locked him in the bathroom of a hotel. When they go to the bathroom, it is seen that he has escaped from the window. Saanjh tells Arjun that Maya-Samay are responsible for the death of her father. He refuses to believe her. He says that she lied about Samay but she was not part of the plan to kill Prem. (Also Read: Beyhadh 13th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Arjun vows to protect Saanjh)

Precap: Samay is shown dragging Maya to some spot. We guess he plans to kill her baby and her.