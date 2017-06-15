Beyhadh 15th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Samay kidnaps Maya, Arjun and Saanjh try to save Maya

Beyhadh starts with Maya(Jennifer Winget) crying infront of her mother, Jahnvi(Kavita Ghai) telling her she wants to make amends for whatever she did, she says she wants to get Arjun(Kushal Tandon) back for her child’s sake. She tells God to give her one more chance so that she can make amends for all that she did. She tells her mother she will make everything right and also never again lie to Arjun. Arjun tells Saanjh(Aneri Vajani) that if Maya is involved in Prem’s death then he and Maya are over, he takes Saanjh away with him to find out the killer. Suman(Vibha Bhagat) cries when she realises that she was going to give her daughter away to Prem’s killer. Vandana (Swati Shah) calls the police for help. Maya opens the door to Samay(Piyush Sahdev) who asks her to get him tea and again tortures her, he tells Jahnvi that he is her new son-in-law and also tells Maya that Arjun is with Saanjh so he is come to her. Maya runs to save herself but Samay slaps her and drags her away. Arjun and Saanjh reach a totally shaken house and Jahnvi lieing on the floor. Arjun knows Maya has been dragged away by Samay and tells Saanjh so.(Also Read: Arjun rescues Shubh while Samay escapes from his wedding)

Samay takes Maya to a dilapidated place, he forces her to accept him. Maya says he was with her for wrong intentions, he used her when she was weak and needed him. She says if had actually tried to love her she would have returned his love but he wanted her physically only. Samay slaps her again and tells her she too used him, he confesses to have used her yet he says he loved her with time but she never saw his love. Maya warns him that Arjun will come for her as Arjun’s love will never leave her.

Precap: Arjun and Saanjh reach the place and Samay threatens to jump off a window if Arjun tried to save Maya. As Arjun and Saanjh try to convince Samay as he breaks the glass and jumps off.